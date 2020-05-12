Complete study of the global Commercial Automotive Telematics, and China market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Commercial Automotive Telematics, and China industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Commercial Automotive Telematics, and China production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Commercial Automotive Telematics, and China market include Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Commercial Automotive Telematics Market This report focuses on global and United States Commercial Automotive Telematics market. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Commercial Automotive Telematics market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Commercial Automotive Telematics industry. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Commercial Automotive Telematics YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Commercial Automotive Telematics will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026. Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Scope and Market Size Commercial Automotive Telematics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Automotive Telematics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026. Segment by Type, the Commercial Automotive Telematics market is segmented into Fleet Tracking and Monitoring, Driver Management, V2X Solutions, Insurance Telematics, Safety and Compliance, Others, etc. Segment by Application, the Commercial Automotive Telematics market is segmented into OEM, Aftermarket, etc. For United States market, this report focuses on the Commercial Automotive Telematics market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2026. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Commercial Automotive Telematics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Commercial Automotive Telematics market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Commercial Automotive Telematics, and China industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Commercial Automotive Telematics, and China manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Commercial Automotive Telematics, and China industry.

Global Commercial Automotive Telematics, and China Market Segment By Type:

OEM, Aftermarket

Global Commercial Automotive Telematics, and China Market Segment By Application:

OEM, Aftermarket,

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Commercial Automotive Telematics, and China industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commercial Automotive Telematics, and China market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Commercial Automotive Telematics, and China industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Commercial Automotive Telematics, and China market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Commercial Automotive Telematics, and China market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Commercial Automotive Telematics, and China market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Commercial Automotive Telematics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Fleet Tracking and Monitoring

1.4.3 Driver Management

1.4.4 V2X Solutions

1.4.5 Insurance Telematics

1.4.6 Safety and Compliance

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 OEM

1.5.3 Aftermarket

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Commercial Automotive Telematics Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Commercial Automotive Telematics Industry

1.6.1.1 Commercial Automotive Telematics Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Commercial Automotive Telematics Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Commercial Automotive Telematics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Commercial Automotive Telematics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Commercial Automotive Telematics Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Commercial Automotive Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.2.4 United States Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Commercial Automotive Telematics Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Commercial Automotive Telematics Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Commercial Automotive Telematics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Commercial Automotive Telematics Revenue in 2019

3.3 Commercial Automotive Telematics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Commercial Automotive Telematics Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Commercial Automotive Telematics Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Commercial Automotive Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.2 Commercial Automotive Telematics Key Players in North America

6.3 North America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 Commercial Automotive Telematics Key Players in Europe

7.3 Europe Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Commercial Automotive Telematics Key Players in China

8.3 China Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Commercial Automotive Telematics Key Players in Japan

9.3 Japan Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Commercial Automotive Telematics Key Players in Southeast Asia

10.3 Southeast Asia Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Commercial Automotive Telematics Key Players in India

11.3 India Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

12.2 Commercial Automotive Telematics Key Players in Central & South America

12.3 Central & South America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 CalAmp Corp

13.1.1 CalAmp Corp Company Details

13.1.2 CalAmp Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 CalAmp Corp Introduction

13.1.4 CalAmp Corp Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.1.5 CalAmp Corp Recent Development

13.2 Astrata Group (Omnitracs)

13.2.1 Astrata Group (Omnitracs) Company Details

13.2.2 Astrata Group (Omnitracs) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Astrata Group (Omnitracs) Introduction

13.2.4 Astrata Group (Omnitracs) Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Astrata Group (Omnitracs) Recent Development

13.3 Masternaut

13.3.1 Masternaut Company Details

13.3.2 Masternaut Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Masternaut Introduction

13.3.4 Masternaut Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Masternaut Recent Development

13.4 Descartes

13.4.1 Descartes Company Details

13.4.2 Descartes Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Descartes Introduction

13.4.4 Descartes Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Descartes Recent Development

13.5 Fleetmatics

13.5.1 Fleetmatics Company Details

13.5.2 Fleetmatics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Fleetmatics Introduction

13.5.4 Fleetmatics Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Fleetmatics Recent Development

13.6 Qualcomm

13.6.1 Qualcomm Company Details

13.6.2 Qualcomm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Qualcomm Introduction

13.6.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

13.7 Intel

13.7.1 Intel Company Details

13.7.2 Intel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Intel Introduction

13.7.4 Intel Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Intel Recent Development

13.8 PTC

13.8.1 PTC Company Details

13.8.2 PTC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 PTC Introduction

13.8.4 PTC Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 PTC Recent Development

13.9 Trimble Inc

13.9.1 Trimble Inc Company Details

13.9.2 Trimble Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Trimble Inc Introduction

13.9.4 Trimble Inc Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Trimble Inc Recent Development

13.10 TomTom Telematics

13.10.1 TomTom Telematics Company Details

13.10.2 TomTom Telematics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 TomTom Telematics Introduction

13.10.4 TomTom Telematics Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 TomTom Telematics Recent Development

13.11 Verizon Telematics,

13.11.1 Verizon Telematics, Company Details

13.11.2 Verizon Telematics, Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.11.3 Verizon Telematics, Introduction

13.11.4 Verizon Telematics, Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.11.5 Verizon Telematics, Recent Development

13.12 Zonar Systems

13.12.1 Zonar Systems Company Details

13.12.2 Zonar Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.12.3 Zonar Systems Introduction

13.12.4 Zonar Systems Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.12.5 Zonar Systems Recent Development

13.13 Octo Telematics

13.13.1 Octo Telematics Company Details

13.13.2 Octo Telematics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.13.3 Octo Telematics Introduction

13.13.4 Octo Telematics Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.13.5 Octo Telematics Recent Development

13.14 Omnitracs

13.14.1 Omnitracs Company Details

13.14.2 Omnitracs Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.14.3 Omnitracs Introduction

13.14.4 Omnitracs Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.14.5 Omnitracs Recent Development

13.15 Microlise Limited

13.15.1 Microlise Limited Company Details

13.15.2 Microlise Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.15.3 Microlise Limited Introduction

13.15.4 Microlise Limited Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.15.5 Microlise Limited Recent Development

13.16 Inseego Corporation

13.16.1 Inseego Corporation Company Details

13.16.2 Inseego Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.16.3 Inseego Corporation Introduction

13.16.4 Inseego Corporation Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2015-2020)

13.16.5 Inseego Corporation Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

