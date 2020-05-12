Complete study of the global Air Freight Service, and China market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Air Freight Service, and China industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Air Freight Service, and China production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Air Freight Service, and China market include Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Air Freight Service Market This report focuses on global and United States Air Freight Service market. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Air Freight Service market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Air Freight Service industry. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Air Freight Service YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Air Freight Service will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026. Global Air Freight Service Scope and Market Size Air Freight Service market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Freight Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026. Segment by Type, the Air Freight Service market is segmented into On-Board Courier, Daily Flight, etc. Segment by Application, the Air Freight Service market is segmented into International Air Freight, Domestic Air Freight, etc. For United States market, this report focuses on the Air Freight Service market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2026. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Air Freight Service market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Air Freight Service market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Air Freight Service, and China industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Air Freight Service, and China manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Air Freight Service, and China industry.

Global Air Freight Service, and China Market Segment By Type:

Global Air Freight Service, and China Market Segment By Type:

Global Air Freight Service, and China Market Segment By Application:

Global Air Freight Service, and China Market Segment By Application:

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Air Freight Service, and China industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Air Freight Service, and China market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Air Freight Service, and China industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Air Freight Service, and China market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Air Freight Service, and China market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air Freight Service, and China market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Air Freight Service Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Air Freight Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-Board Courier

1.4.3 Daily Flight

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Air Freight Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 International Air Freight

1.5.3 Domestic Air Freight

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Air Freight Service Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Air Freight Service Industry

1.6.1.1 Air Freight Service Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Air Freight Service Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Air Freight Service Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Air Freight Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Air Freight Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Air Freight Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Air Freight Service Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Air Freight Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.2.4 United States Air Freight Service Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Air Freight Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Air Freight Service Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Air Freight Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Air Freight Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Air Freight Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Air Freight Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Air Freight Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Air Freight Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Air Freight Service Revenue in 2019

3.3 Air Freight Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Air Freight Service Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Air Freight Service Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Air Freight Service Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Air Freight Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Air Freight Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Air Freight Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Air Freight Service Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Air Freight Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Air Freight Service Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.2 Air Freight Service Key Players in North America

6.3 North America Air Freight Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Air Freight Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Air Freight Service Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 Air Freight Service Key Players in Europe

7.3 Europe Air Freight Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Air Freight Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Air Freight Service Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Air Freight Service Key Players in China

8.3 China Air Freight Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Air Freight Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Air Freight Service Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Air Freight Service Key Players in Japan

9.3 Japan Air Freight Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Air Freight Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Air Freight Service Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Air Freight Service Key Players in Southeast Asia

10.3 Southeast Asia Air Freight Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Air Freight Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Air Freight Service Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Air Freight Service Key Players in India

11.3 India Air Freight Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Air Freight Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Air Freight Service Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

12.2 Air Freight Service Key Players in Central & South America

12.3 Central & South America Air Freight Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Air Freight Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Kuehne + Nagel

13.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

13.1.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Kuehne + Nagel Introduction

13.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

13.2 CEVA Logistics

13.2.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details

13.2.2 CEVA Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 CEVA Logistics Introduction

13.2.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development

13.3 Toll Group

13.3.1 Toll Group Company Details

13.3.2 Toll Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Toll Group Introduction

13.3.4 Toll Group Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Toll Group Recent Development

13.4 Graf Air Freight

13.4.1 Graf Air Freight Company Details

13.4.2 Graf Air Freight Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Graf Air Freight Introduction

13.4.4 Graf Air Freight Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Graf Air Freight Recent Development

13.5 ALPS Global Logistics

13.5.1 ALPS Global Logistics Company Details

13.5.2 ALPS Global Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 ALPS Global Logistics Introduction

13.5.4 ALPS Global Logistics Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 ALPS Global Logistics Recent Development

13.6 Grandeur Logistics

13.6.1 Grandeur Logistics Company Details

13.6.2 Grandeur Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Grandeur Logistics Introduction

13.6.4 Grandeur Logistics Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Grandeur Logistics Recent Development

13.7 DHL Group

13.7.1 DHL Group Company Details

13.7.2 DHL Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 DHL Group Introduction

13.7.4 DHL Group Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 DHL Group Recent Development

13.8 DB Schenker Logistics

13.8.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details

13.8.2 DB Schenker Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 DB Schenker Logistics Introduction

13.8.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development

13.9 GEODIS

13.9.1 GEODIS Company Details

13.9.2 GEODIS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 GEODIS Introduction

13.9.4 GEODIS Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 GEODIS Recent Development

13.10 Panalpina

13.10.1 Panalpina Company Details

13.10.2 Panalpina Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Panalpina Introduction

13.10.4 Panalpina Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Panalpina Recent Development

13.11 DSV

13.11.1 DSV Company Details

13.11.2 DSV Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.11.3 DSV Introduction

13.11.4 DSV Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.11.5 DSV Recent Development

13.12 Bolloré Logistics

13.12.1 Bolloré Logistics Company Details

13.12.2 Bolloré Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.12.3 Bolloré Logistics Introduction

13.12.4 Bolloré Logistics Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.12.5 Bolloré Logistics Recent Development

13.13 Expeditors

13.13.1 Expeditors Company Details

13.13.2 Expeditors Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.13.3 Expeditors Introduction

13.13.4 Expeditors Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.13.5 Expeditors Recent Development

13.14 Nippon Express

13.14.1 Nippon Express Company Details

13.14.2 Nippon Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.14.3 Nippon Express Introduction

13.14.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.14.5 Nippon Express Recent Development

13.15 CEVA Logistics

13.15.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details

13.15.2 CEVA Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.15.3 CEVA Logistics Introduction

13.15.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.15.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development

13.16 Pantos Logistics

13.16.1 Pantos Logistics Company Details

13.16.2 Pantos Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.16.3 Pantos Logistics Introduction

13.16.4 Pantos Logistics Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.16.5 Pantos Logistics Recent Development

13.17 Agility Logistics

13.17.1 Agility Logistics Company Details

13.17.2 Agility Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.17.3 Agility Logistics Introduction

13.17.4 Agility Logistics Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.17.5 Agility Logistics Recent Development

13.18 Hellmann

13.18.1 Hellmann Company Details

13.18.2 Hellmann Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.18.3 Hellmann Introduction

13.18.4 Hellmann Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.18.5 Hellmann Recent Development

13.19 Damco

13.19.1 Damco Company Details

13.19.2 Damco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.19.3 Damco Introduction

13.19.4 Damco Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.19.5 Damco Recent Development

13.20 KWE

13.20.1 KWE Company Details

13.20.2 KWE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.20.3 KWE Introduction

13.20.4 KWE Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.20.5 KWE Recent Development

13.21 Hitachi Transport

13.21.1 Hitachi Transport Company Details

13.21.2 Hitachi Transport Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.21.3 Hitachi Transport Introduction

13.21.4 Hitachi Transport Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.21.5 Hitachi Transport Recent Development

13.22 Sankyu

13.22.1 Sankyu Company Details

13.22.2 Sankyu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.22.3 Sankyu Introduction

13.22.4 Sankyu Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.22.5 Sankyu Recent Development

13.23 Kerry Logistics

13.23.1 Kerry Logistics Company Details

13.23.2 Kerry Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.23.3 Kerry Logistics Introduction

13.23.4 Kerry Logistics Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.23.5 Kerry Logistics Recent Development

13.24 Logwin

13.24.1 Logwin Company Details

13.24.2 Logwin Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.24.3 Logwin Introduction

13.24.4 Logwin Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.24.5 Logwin Recent Development

13.25 C.H.Robinson

13.25.1 C.H.Robinson Company Details

13.25.2 C.H.Robinson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.25.3 C.H.Robinson Introduction

13.25.4 C.H.Robinson Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.25.5 C.H.Robinson Recent Development

13.26 Yusen Logistics

13.26.1 Yusen Logistics Company Details

13.26.2 Yusen Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.26.3 Yusen Logistics Introduction

13.26.4 Yusen Logistics Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2015-2020)

13.26.5 Yusen Logistics Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

