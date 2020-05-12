Complete study of the global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce), and China market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce), and China industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce), and China production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce), and China market include M-commerce (mobile commerce) is the buying and selling of goods and services through wireless handheld devices such as cellular telephone and personal digital assistants (PDAs). The M-Commerce market is expected to grow with increasing number of smartphones, tablets and other internet enabled devices. Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market This report focuses on global and United States Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) market. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) industry. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026. Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Scope and Market Size Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026. Segment by Type, the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) market is segmented into Premium SMS, Near Field Communication (NFC), Direct Carrier Billing, Wireless Application Protocol (WAP), Others, etc. Segment by Application, the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) market is segmented into Retailing, Billing, Ticketing Services, Others, etc. For United States market, this report focuses on the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2026. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce), and China industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce), and China manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce), and China industry.

Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce), and China Market Segment By Type:

Retailing, Billing, Ticketing Services, Others

Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce), and China Market Segment By Application:

Retailing, Billing, Ticketing Services, Others,

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce), and China industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce), and China market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce), and China industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce), and China market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce), and China market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce), and China market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Premium SMS

1.4.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)

1.4.4 Direct Carrier Billing

1.4.5 Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Retailing

1.5.3 Billing

1.5.4 Ticketing Services

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Industry

1.6.1.1 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.2.4 United States Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Key Players in North America

6.3 North America Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Key Players in Europe

7.3 Europe Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Key Players in China

8.3 China Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Key Players in Japan

9.3 Japan Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Key Players in Southeast Asia

10.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Key Players in India

11.3 India Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

12.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Key Players in Central & South America

12.3 Central & South America Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Ericsson

13.1.1 Ericsson Company Details

13.1.2 Ericsson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Ericsson Introduction

13.1.4 Ericsson Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2015-2020)

13.1.5 Ericsson Recent Development

13.2 Google

13.2.1 Google Company Details

13.2.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Google Introduction

13.2.4 Google Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Google Recent Development

13.3 Gemalto

13.3.1 Gemalto Company Details

13.3.2 Gemalto Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Gemalto Introduction

13.3.4 Gemalto Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Gemalto Recent Development

13.4 IBM

13.4.1 IBM Company Details

13.4.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 IBM Introduction

13.4.4 IBM Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 IBM Recent Development

13.5 MasterCard

13.5.1 MasterCard Company Details

13.5.2 MasterCard Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 MasterCard Introduction

13.5.4 MasterCard Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 MasterCard Recent Development

13.6 Oxygen8

13.6.1 Oxygen8 Company Details

13.6.2 Oxygen8 Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Oxygen8 Introduction

13.6.4 Oxygen8 Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Oxygen8 Recent Development

13.7 Mopay

13.7.1 Mopay Company Details

13.7.2 Mopay Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Mopay Introduction

13.7.4 Mopay Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Mopay Recent Development

13.8 PayPal

13.8.1 PayPal Company Details

13.8.2 PayPal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 PayPal Introduction

13.8.4 PayPal Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 PayPal Recent Development

13.9 Visa

13.9.1 Visa Company Details

13.9.2 Visa Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Visa Introduction

13.9.4 Visa Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Visa Recent Development

13.10 SAP

13.10.1 SAP Company Details

13.10.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 SAP Introduction

13.10.4 SAP Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 SAP Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

