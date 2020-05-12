Complete study of the global Premium Messaging, and U.S. market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Premium Messaging, and U.S. industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Premium Messaging, and U.S. production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Premium Messaging, and U.S. market include Premium Messaging is a process of sending mobile messages such as SMS and MMS from an application to a mobile user. Increase in mobile subscriber base; focus on enhancing customer interaction; and surging adoption of A2P (two-factor authentication) are some of the driving factors that are anticipated to create new growth opportunities for prominent players. However, grey routes denting revenue; and increase in mobile messaging spam is projected to limit the market during the forecast period. Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Premium Messaging Market This report focuses on global and China Premium Messaging market. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Premium Messaging market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Premium Messaging industry. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Premium Messaging YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 11970 million in 2019. The market size of Premium Messaging will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026. Global Premium Messaging Scope and Market Size Premium Messaging market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Premium Messaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026. Segment by Type, the Premium Messaging market is segmented into Cloud API Messaging Platform, Traditional and Managed Messaging Services, etc. Segment by Application, the Premium Messaging market is segmented into Banking and Financial Institutions, Transport and Travelling, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Others, etc. For China market, this report focuses on the Premium Messaging market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2026. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Premium Messaging market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Premium Messaging market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Premium Messaging, and U.S. industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Premium Messaging, and U.S. manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Premium Messaging, and U.S. industry.

Global Premium Messaging, and U.S. Market Segment By Type:

Banking and Financial Institutions, Transport and Travelling, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Others

Global Premium Messaging, and U.S. Market Segment By Application:

Banking and Financial Institutions, Transport and Travelling, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Premium Messaging, and U.S. industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Premium Messaging, and U.S. market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Premium Messaging, and U.S. industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Premium Messaging, and U.S. market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Premium Messaging, and U.S. market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Premium Messaging, and U.S. market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Premium Messaging Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Premium Messaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud API Messaging Platform

1.4.3 Traditional and Managed Messaging Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Premium Messaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Banking and Financial Institutions

1.5.3 Transport and Travelling

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Media and Entertainment

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Premium Messaging Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Premium Messaging Industry

1.6.1.1 Premium Messaging Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Premium Messaging Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Premium Messaging Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Premium Messaging Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Premium Messaging Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Premium Messaging Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Premium Messaging Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Premium Messaging Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.2.4 China Premium Messaging Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Premium Messaging Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Premium Messaging Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Premium Messaging Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Premium Messaging Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Premium Messaging Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Premium Messaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Premium Messaging Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Premium Messaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Premium Messaging Revenue in 2019

3.3 Premium Messaging Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Premium Messaging Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Premium Messaging Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Premium Messaging Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Premium Messaging Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Premium Messaging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Premium Messaging Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Premium Messaging Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Premium Messaging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Premium Messaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.2 Premium Messaging Key Players in North America

6.3 North America Premium Messaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Premium Messaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Premium Messaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 Premium Messaging Key Players in Europe

7.3 Europe Premium Messaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Premium Messaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Premium Messaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Premium Messaging Key Players in China

8.3 China Premium Messaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Premium Messaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Premium Messaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Premium Messaging Key Players in Japan

9.3 Japan Premium Messaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Premium Messaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Premium Messaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Premium Messaging Key Players in Southeast Asia

10.3 Southeast Asia Premium Messaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Premium Messaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Premium Messaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Premium Messaging Key Players in India

11.3 India Premium Messaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Premium Messaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Premium Messaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

12.2 Premium Messaging Key Players in Central & South America

12.3 Central & South America Premium Messaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Premium Messaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Verizon

13.1.1 Verizon Company Details

13.1.2 Verizon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Verizon Introduction

13.1.4 Verizon Revenue in Premium Messaging Business (2015-2020)

13.1.5 Verizon Recent Development

13.2 Mblox

13.2.1 Mblox Company Details

13.2.2 Mblox Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Mblox Introduction

13.2.4 Mblox Revenue in Premium Messaging Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Mblox Recent Development

13.3 Twilio

13.3.1 Twilio Company Details

13.3.2 Twilio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Twilio Introduction

13.3.4 Twilio Revenue in Premium Messaging Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Twilio Recent Development

13.4 ATandT

13.4.1 ATandT Company Details

13.4.2 ATandT Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 ATandT Introduction

13.4.4 ATandT Revenue in Premium Messaging Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 ATandT Recent Development

13.5 Beepsend

13.5.1 Beepsend Company Details

13.5.2 Beepsend Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Beepsend Introduction

13.5.4 Beepsend Revenue in Premium Messaging Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Beepsend Recent Development

13.6 CLX Communications

13.6.1 CLX Communications Company Details

13.6.2 CLX Communications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 CLX Communications Introduction

13.6.4 CLX Communications Revenue in Premium Messaging Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 CLX Communications Recent Development

13.7 Dialogue Communications

13.7.1 Dialogue Communications Company Details

13.7.2 Dialogue Communications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Dialogue Communications Introduction

13.7.4 Dialogue Communications Revenue in Premium Messaging Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Dialogue Communications Recent Development

13.8 Infobip

13.8.1 Infobip Company Details

13.8.2 Infobip Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Infobip Introduction

13.8.4 Infobip Revenue in Premium Messaging Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Infobip Recent Development

13.9 Mahindra Comviva

13.9.1 Mahindra Comviva Company Details

13.9.2 Mahindra Comviva Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Mahindra Comviva Introduction

13.9.4 Mahindra Comviva Revenue in Premium Messaging Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Mahindra Comviva Recent Development

13.10 Tata Communications

13.10.1 Tata Communications Company Details

13.10.2 Tata Communications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Tata Communications Introduction

13.10.4 Tata Communications Revenue in Premium Messaging Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Tata Communications Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

