Solar panel recycling management market growth is forecast to accelerate over the next few years, driven by rising renewable energy trends along with the introduction of favorable legislations encouraging effective recycling of decommissioned solar panels. “Solar Panel Recycling Management Industry revenue is forecast to surpass USD 360 million by 2024.”

Rise in the number of PV power stations coupled with strict government rules regarding effective solar panel waste disposal will propel the industry trends over the years to come. For instance, favorable European government initiatives such as Photovoltaic cycle (PVC) is anticipated to provide huge investments for installing PV panels. The PV Cycle Association also administers legal compliance for waste disposal and recycling companies all over the world.

Monocrystalline Cells, Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells, and Polycrystalline Cells are the major solar panel recycling products. Monocrystalline Cells segment is forecast to grow noticeably over the coming timeframe and will significantly drive solar panel recycling management market growth. Thin films photovoltaic cells market is anticipated to grow substantially over the coming seven years, owing to low costs, high quality, and elongated shelf life. Exceptional as well as effective battery memory features of polycrystalline cells is projected to fuel solar panel recycling management industry expansion over the next few years.

In terms of shelf life, solar panel recycling management industry can be segmented as early loss and normal loss. While the regular shelf life of solar panels is deemed to be 30 years, they will need to be rendered inactive owing to maintenance and related issues.

Solar panel recycling management market share from normal losses is expected to surpass USD 300 million by 2024. Industry share from early losses is forecast to witness a healthy CAGR on more than 35% over 2016 to 2024.

Below are the geographical trends influencing solar panel recycling management market over 2016-2024:

Mexico solar panel recycling management industry will cross revenue margin of USD 3 million by end of 2024, driven by rising deployments of solar panels across the region.

Growing application of renewable energy sources to reduce fossil fuel usage is anticipated to boost UAE solar panel recycling management market size.

S. solar panel recycling management industry is projected to witness robust growth in the near future. Rising acceptance of solar panels plus regulations favoring solar panel recycling will drive the regional share.

Estimated presence of over 45,000 tons of decommissioned solar panels will strongly drive solar panel recycling management market expansion in Chile over the coming period of 2016 to 2024.

Germany solar panel recycling management industry value is forecast to grow substantially over the coming timeframe, driven by the rise in the installations of photovoltaic panels.

Favorable government initiatives such as feed-in-tariffs and incentives to encourage the setting up of photovoltaic panels across residential sectors will fuel market growth in Japan.

Industry players will try to increase their ROI through high investments in solar panel recycling management projects, product development, technological innovation, and mergers & acquisitions. Major market participants include PV Recycling LLC, First Solar Incorporation, ECS Refining, Canadian Solar Company, ENVARIS GmbH, Eiki Shoji Company Limited, REMA PV System, Reiling Glass Recycling, Silcontel Limited, and Cellnex Energy.

