This Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Report practices the latest tools and techniques for researching, analysing and assembling data and information.





Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market analysis is provided for the Asia-Pacific markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

This Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin Digital Health Monitoring Devices by region.

Asia Pacific digital health monitoring devices market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

List of the Leading Companies that are operating in the Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market are: Medtronic, Agfa-Gevaert Group., iHealth Labs Inc., OMRON Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, BioTelemetry, Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Allscripts , McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and others.

Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Overview- Digital Health plays an important role in improving the health related issues in the modern healthcare sector.

Telehealth and telecare services are the most used services used in the digital health care sector for treating health related problems and that is done by using alarm and health monitoring devices.

There are other digital health services such as eHealth and mHealth. mHealth uses mobile technology which helps to improve health and diagnostic services of one by using access to information through mobile. eHealth analyses large datasets available in digital monitoring devices to take better clinical decisions for service management and medical research.

Product launch:

In October 2018, Philips launched IntelliVue Guardian Software app for patient monitoring. It is a new FDA-cleared as well as CE mark approved mobile app. This mobile app is called as IntelliVue Guardian Software. With this launch company has increased product portfolio and also one more option to their client in health monitoring devices market.

In June 2018, BioTelemetry, Inc. launched its next-generation wireless blood glucose monitor for diabetes management. With this launch there is an achievement in product portfolio of the company due to addition to this new product.

In March 2018, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions launched new electronic health record (EHR), Avenel. It is mobile-first and cloud-based that has patient record facility, uses machine learning to reduce time for clinical documentation. It is designed to work like an app instead of traditional software. With this launch, one more product got added in company’s product portfolio.

The Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market

Asia Pacific digital health monitoring devices market is categorized into three segments which are product, type and end user.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into device, software and services. Device segment is sub-segmented into vital signs monitoring devices, glucose monitoring devices, sleep monitoring devices, fetal monitoring & obstetric devices, and neuromonitoring devices. Software segment is sub-segmented into healthcare apps, chronic disease apps, personal health apps and others. Services segment is sub-segmented into remote monitoring, consultancy services and others. In 2018, devices segment is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific digital health monitoring devices market, growing at the highest CAGR of 17.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In June 2018, BioTelemetry, Inc. launched its next-generation wireless blood glucose monitor for diabetes management. With this launch there is an achievement in product portfolio of the company due to addition to this new product.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into telehealth, EHR/EMR, mHealth, wireless health and others. In 2018, wireless health segment is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific digital health monitoring devices market, growing at the CAGR of 16.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, mhealth segment is growing with highest CAGR 17.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In October 2018, Philips launched IntelliVue Guardian Software app for patient monitoring. It is a new FDA-cleared as well as CE mark approved mobile app. This mobile app is called as IntelliVue Guardian Software. With this launch company has increased product portfolio and also one more option to their client in health monitoring devices market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings and others. In 2018, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific digital health monitoring devices market, growing at the CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, homecare settings segment is growing with highest CAGR 17.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In April 2016, Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd. developed a continuous, noninvasive Beat. It works by using Beat blood pressure monitoring technology. The technology has proprietary pressure sensor enables measurement of blood pressure for every heartbeat by attaching the monitor unit on the wrist. With this development the company increased their product portfolio.



Key Pointers Covered in the Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Size

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different Regions

Sales Data for Market Competitors

Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

Market Supply Chain Competiveness

Market Infrastructure Development

