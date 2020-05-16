What are the incredible possibilities of public safety and security market by Services, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2020-2027? With major key players Cisco (US), Ericsson (Sweden), General Dynamics (US)

In 2018, the global public safety and security market reached the market value of USD 318.2 billion and is projected to reach USD 812.6 billion by 2025.

The emergency and disaster management solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The various emergency and disaster management solutions include geographic info systems, simulation systems, and surveillance systems. The demand for emergency and disaster management solution is expected to gain pace in the public safety and security market, due to high adoption by government and public safety agencies in case of natural disasters such as earthquakes, cyclones, and tsunami or any other emergency situations.

An erudite analysis of global public safety and security market has been recently added by Abstract Market Research to its comprehensive repository. The market study report is inclusive of present market scenarios, historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of several market aspects such as type, size, application, and end user are included in the report for providing extensive business knowledge to readers. Moreover, the study provides a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. The report thus helps companies to gauge the threats and challenges faced by businesses.

The research also provides an extensive overview of geographical segmentation with regards to information on key global market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and India along with the specific areas on the basis of services and demands. The report also dedicates massive areas of research examining existing technologies and their influence on market growth. In order to gauge the potential factors that affect market boost, significant amount of statistical data has been provided. The report also outlines its study with regards to public safety and security market and the data can be used as a reference to understand the market clearly.

Key market participants are Cisco (US), Ericsson (Sweden), General Dynamics (US), Harris Corporation (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Motorola Solutions (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), and Esri (US)

Key segments of Public Safety And Security Market are:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2027)

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Public Safety And Security Market Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2027)

• Biometric Security & Authentication System

• Critical Communication Network

• C2/C4ISR System

• Surveillance System

• Screening & Scanning System

• Emergency & Disaster Management

• Cybersecurity

• Public Address & General Alarm

• Backup & Recovery System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2027)

• Emergency Services

• Homeland Security

• Critical Infrastructure Security

• Logistics & Transportation Systems

• Others

Public Safety And Security Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2027)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

