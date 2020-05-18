COVID-19: Potential Impact on PVDF Membrane Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR in Coming Years

The necessity of water treatment plants has increased significantly in the past few years, owing to the huge amount of industrial and domestic waste that has been dumped in fresh water sources over the years. Since the need for clean water for several purposes, ranging from domestic usage to survival itself, cannot be undermined under any conditions, there is a pressing requirement for the treatment of water to make it consumable.

Different technologies are put into use in water treatment plants plot remove the presence of contaminants, such as microbes and bacteria, from water.

One of the major components used in water treatment plants is polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) membrane. These membranes have excellent properties, such as thermal stability, enhanced mechanical strength, high hydrophobicity, and chemical resistance, which is why they are increasingly being utilized for water and wastewater treatment.

As per a P&S Intelligence report, in 2017, the global PVDF membrane market generated a revenue of $720.1 million, and it is predicted to attain a value of $1,142.0 million by 2023, advancing at a 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Other than water & wastewater treatment, these membranes also find applications in food & beverage and biopharmaceutical industries. Because of the surging prevalence of diseases, leading to the rising need for more purified drugs and vaccines, the biopharmaceutical industry made the most use of PVDF membranes in the past.

Nanofiltration, microfiltration, and ultrafiltration are the three types of PVDF technologies. Among these, the requirement for nanofiltration technology is predicted to increase at the fastest pace in the near future. This is attributed to the application of nanofiltration membranes in the water treatment process and the ability of these membranes to operate under low pressure environment with high water flux and enhanced rejection for even the smallest monovalent ions.