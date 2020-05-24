Sex Toys Market Analysis And In-Depth Research Growth By Major Players Forecast 2020 – 2026

The market research report is a brilliant, complete, and much-needed resource for companies, stakeholders, and investors interested in the global Sex Toys market. It informs readers about key trends and opportunities in the global Sex Toys market along with critical market dynamics expected to impact the global market growth. It offers a range of market analysis studies, including production and consumption, sales, industry value chain, competitive landscape, regional growth, and price. On the whole, it comes out as an intelligent resource that companies can use to gain a competitive advantage in the global Sex Toys market.
Key companies operating in the global Sex Toys market include , Reckitt Benckiser (Durex), LELO, Doc Johnson, Church & Dwight (Trojan), We-Vibe, Lovehoney, LifeStyles Healthcare, Lover Health, Nanma Manufacturing Company, Tantus, Leten, Fun Factory, BMS Factory, Beate Uhse, Aneros Company, Jimmyjane, Luvu Brands (Liberator), Pipedream Product, California Exotic Novelties, Bad Dragon, Nalone, Happy Valley, Crystal Delights
Segmental Analysis
Both developed and emerging regions are deeply studied by the authors of the report. The regional analysis section of the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Sex Toys market on the basis of region. Each region is exhaustively researched about so that players can use the analysis to tap into unexplored markets and plan powerful strategies to gain a foothold in lucrative markets.
Global Sex Toys Market Segment By Type:
, Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Butt Plugs, Male Masturbators, Massagers, Erection Rings, Others, Adult vibrators and dildos are the most used type in 2019, with about 36.23% and 28.04% market share.
Global Sex Toys Market Segment By Application:
, Online Stores, Retail Outlets, Specialty Stores, 47.8% of the sex toys market is consumed in specialty stores in 2019, accounted for largest market share.
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Sex Toys market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Sex Toys market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Sex Toys industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Sex Toys market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Sex Toys market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sex Toys market
TOC
Table of Contents 1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top Sex Toys Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Sex Toys Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)
1.3.2 Adult Vibrators
1.3.3 Dildos
1.3.4 Butt Plugs
1.3.5 Male Masturbators
1.3.6 Massagers
1.3.7 Erection Rings
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Sex Toys Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Online Stores
1.4.3 Retail Outlets
1.4.4 Specialty Stores
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global Sex Toys Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global Sex Toys Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global Sex Toys Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Sex Toys Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Sex Toys Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Sex Toys Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 Sex Toys Industry Trends
2.4.1 Sex Toys Market Top Trends
2.4.2 Market Drivers
2.4.3 Sex Toys Market Challenges
2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sex Toys Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Sex Toys Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global Sex Toys Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sex Toys Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Sex Toys by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Sex Toys Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Sex Toys Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sex Toys as of 2019)
3.4 Global Sex Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Sex Toys Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sex Toys Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Sex Toys Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Sex Toys Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Sex Toys Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.1 Global Sex Toys Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Sex Toys Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Sex Toys Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.4 Sex Toys Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Sex Toys Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Sex Toys Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 Sex Toys Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Sex Toys Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Sex Toys Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Sex Toys Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 Sex Toys Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Sex Toys Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Sex Toys Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Sex Toys Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Sex Toys Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America Sex Toys Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America Sex Toys Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex)
11.1.1 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Corporation Information
11.1.2 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.1.3 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Sex Toys Products and Services
11.1.5 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Recent Developments
11.2 LELO
11.2.1 LELO Corporation Information
11.2.2 LELO Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.2.3 LELO Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 LELO Sex Toys Products and Services
11.2.5 LELO SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 LELO Recent Developments
11.3 Doc Johnson
11.3.1 Doc Johnson Corporation Information
11.3.2 Doc Johnson Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.3.3 Doc Johnson Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Doc Johnson Sex Toys Products and Services
11.3.5 Doc Johnson SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Doc Johnson Recent Developments
11.4 Church & Dwight (Trojan)
11.4.1 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Corporation Information
11.4.2 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.4.3 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Sex Toys Products and Services
11.4.5 Church & Dwight (Trojan) SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Recent Developments
11.5 We-Vibe
11.5.1 We-Vibe Corporation Information
11.5.2 We-Vibe Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.5.3 We-Vibe Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 We-Vibe Sex Toys Products and Services
11.5.5 We-Vibe SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 We-Vibe Recent Developments
11.6 Lovehoney
11.6.1 Lovehoney Corporation Information
11.6.2 Lovehoney Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.6.3 Lovehoney Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Lovehoney Sex Toys Products and Services
11.6.5 Lovehoney SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Lovehoney Recent Developments
11.7 LifeStyles Healthcare
11.7.1 LifeStyles Healthcare Corporation Information
11.7.2 LifeStyles Healthcare Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.7.3 LifeStyles Healthcare Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 LifeStyles Healthcare Sex Toys Products and Services
11.7.5 LifeStyles Healthcare SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 LifeStyles Healthcare Recent Developments
11.8 Lover Health
11.8.1 Lover Health Corporation Information
11.8.2 Lover Health Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.8.3 Lover Health Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Lover Health Sex Toys Products and Services
11.8.5 Lover Health SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Lover Health Recent Developments
11.9 Nanma Manufacturing Company
11.9.1 Nanma Manufacturing Company Corporation Information
11.9.2 Nanma Manufacturing Company Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.9.3 Nanma Manufacturing Company Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Nanma Manufacturing Company Sex Toys Products and Services
11.9.5 Nanma Manufacturing Company SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Nanma Manufacturing Company Recent Developments
11.10 Tantus
11.10.1 Tantus Corporation Information
11.10.2 Tantus Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.10.3 Tantus Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Tantus Sex Toys Products and Services
11.10.5 Tantus SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Tantus Recent Developments
11.11 Leten
11.11.1 Leten Corporation Information
11.11.2 Leten Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.11.3 Leten Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.11.4 Leten Sex Toys Products and Services
11.11.5 Leten SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 Leten Recent Developments
11.12 Fun Factory
11.12.1 Fun Factory Corporation Information
11.12.2 Fun Factory Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.12.3 Fun Factory Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Fun Factory Sex Toys Products and Services
11.12.5 Fun Factory SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Fun Factory Recent Developments
11.13 BMS Factory
11.13.1 BMS Factory Corporation Information
11.13.2 BMS Factory Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.13.3 BMS Factory Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 BMS Factory Sex Toys Products and Services
11.13.5 BMS Factory SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 BMS Factory Recent Developments
11.14 Beate Uhse
11.14.1 Beate Uhse Corporation Information
11.14.2 Beate Uhse Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.14.3 Beate Uhse Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Beate Uhse Sex Toys Products and Services
11.14.5 Beate Uhse SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 Beate Uhse Recent Developments
11.15 Aneros Company
11.15.1 Aneros Company Corporation Information
11.15.2 Aneros Company Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.15.3 Aneros Company Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Aneros Company Sex Toys Products and Services
11.15.5 Aneros Company SWOT Analysis
11.15.6 Aneros Company Recent Developments
11.16 Jimmyjane
11.16.1 Jimmyjane Corporation Information
11.16.2 Jimmyjane Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.16.3 Jimmyjane Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Jimmyjane Sex Toys Products and Services
11.16.5 Jimmyjane SWOT Analysis
11.16.6 Jimmyjane Recent Developments
11.17 Luvu Brands (Liberator)
11.17.1 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Corporation Information
11.17.2 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.17.3 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Sex Toys Products and Services
11.17.5 Luvu Brands (Liberator) SWOT Analysis
11.17.6 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Recent Developments
11.18 Pipedream Product
11.18.1 Pipedream Product Corporation Information
11.18.2 Pipedream Product Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.18.3 Pipedream Product Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Pipedream Product Sex Toys Products and Services
11.18.5 Pipedream Product SWOT Analysis
11.18.6 Pipedream Product Recent Developments
11.19 California Exotic Novelties
11.19.1 California Exotic Novelties Corporation Information
11.19.2 California Exotic Novelties Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.19.3 California Exotic Novelties Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 California Exotic Novelties Sex Toys Products and Services
11.19.5 California Exotic Novelties SWOT Analysis
11.19.6 California Exotic Novelties Recent Developments
11.20 Bad Dragon
11.20.1 Bad Dragon Corporation Information
11.20.2 Bad Dragon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.20.3 Bad Dragon Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Bad Dragon Sex Toys Products and Services
11.20.5 Bad Dragon SWOT Analysis
11.20.6 Bad Dragon Recent Developments
11.21 Nalone
11.21.1 Nalone Corporation Information
11.21.2 Nalone Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.21.3 Nalone Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Nalone Sex Toys Products and Services
11.21.5 Nalone SWOT Analysis
11.21.6 Nalone Recent Developments
11.22 Happy Valley
11.22.1 Happy Valley Corporation Information
11.22.2 Happy Valley Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.22.3 Happy Valley Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Happy Valley Sex Toys Products and Services
11.22.5 Happy Valley SWOT Analysis
11.22.6 Happy Valley Recent Developments
11.23 Crystal Delights
11.23.1 Crystal Delights Corporation Information
11.23.2 Crystal Delights Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.23.3 Crystal Delights Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Crystal Delights Sex Toys Products and Services
11.23.5 Crystal Delights SWOT Analysis
11.23.6 Crystal Delights Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Supply Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Sex Toys Sales Channels
12.2.2 Sex Toys Distributors
12.3 Sex Toys Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1 Global Sex Toys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.1.1 Global Sex Toys Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.1 North America Sex Toys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.2 North America Sex Toys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.3 North America Sex Toys Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.1 Europe Sex Toys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.2 Europe Sex Toys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.3 Europe Sex Toys Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.1 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.2 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.3 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.1 Latin America Sex Toys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.2 Latin America Sex Toys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.3 Latin America Sex Toys Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast
13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
