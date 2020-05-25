The market research report is a brilliant, complete, and much-needed resource for companies, stakeholders, and investors interested in the global Horticulture Lighting market. It informs readers about key trends and opportunities in the global Horticulture Lighting market along with critical market dynamics expected to impact the global market growth. It offers a range of market analysis studies, including production and consumption, sales, industry value chain, competitive landscape, regional growth, and price. On the whole, it comes out as an intelligent resource that companies can use to gain a competitive advantage in the global Horticulture Lighting market.

Key companies operating in the global Horticulture Lighting market include Philips Lighting, Gavita Holland, GE Lighting, OSRAM, Agrolux, Heliospectra, Hortilux Schreder, Lumileds, PARsource, Illumitex, Hubbell, Maxigrow, Bridgelux, Eye Hortilux, LumiGrow, etc.

Segmental Analysis

Both developed and emerging regions are deeply studied by the authors of the report. The regional analysis section of the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Horticulture Lighting market on the basis of region. Each region is exhaustively researched about so that players can use the analysis to tap into unexplored markets and plan powerful strategies to gain a foothold in lucrative markets.

Global Horticulture Lighting Market Segment By Type:

, Fluorescent Lamps, High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Lights, LED Lights, Others

Global Horticulture Lighting Market Segment By Application:

Greenhouses Vertical Farming Indoor Farming Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Horticulture Lighting market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Horticulture Lighting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Horticulture Lighting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Horticulture Lighting market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Horticulture Lighting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Horticulture Lighting market

TOC

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Data Triangulation

1.4.3 Research Approach

1.4.4 Base Year

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on Horticulture Lighting Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: Horticulture Lighting Market Trends 2 Global Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Market Size Analysis

2.1 Horticulture Lighting Business Impact Assessment – COVID-19

2.1.1 Global Horticulture Lighting Market Size, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Horticulture Lighting Price, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.2 Global Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Market Size 2020-2021

2.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

2.3.1 Drivers

2.3.2 Restraints

2.3.3 Opportunities

2.3.4 Challenges 3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

3.1 Global Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Market Size by Manufacturers, 2019 VS 2020

3.2 Global Horticulture Lighting Factory Price by Manufacturers

3.3 Location of Key Manufacturers Horticulture Lighting Manufacturing Factories and Area Served

3.4 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Horticulture Lighting Market

3.5 Key Manufacturers Horticulture Lighting Product Offered

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Impact of Covid-19 on Horticulture Lighting Segments, By Type

4.1 Introduction

1.4.1 Fluorescent Lamps

1.4.2 High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Lights

1.4.3 LED Lights

1.4.4 Others

4.2 By Type, Global Horticulture Lighting Market Size, 2019-2021

4.2.1 By Type, Global Horticulture Lighting Market Size by Type, 2020-2021

4.2.2 By Type, Global Horticulture Lighting Price, 2020-2021 5 Impact of Covid-19 on Horticulture Lighting Segments, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.5.1 Greenhouses

5.5.2 Vertical Farming

5.5.3 Indoor Farming

5.5.4 Others

5.2 By Application, Global Horticulture Lighting Market Size, 2019-2021

5.2.1 By Application, Global Horticulture Lighting Market Size by Application, 2019-2021

5.2.2 By Application, Global Horticulture Lighting Price, 2020-2021 6 Geographic Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of US

6.2.2 US

6.2.3 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Europe

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 UK

6.3.5 Italy

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Asia-Pacific

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 ASEAN

6.5 Rest of World

6.5.1 Latin America

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Philips Lighting

7.1.1 Philips Lighting Business Overview

7.1.2 Philips Lighting Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.1.3 Philips Lighting Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction

7.1.4 Philips Lighting Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.2 Gavita Holland

7.2.1 Gavita Holland Business Overview

7.2.2 Gavita Holland Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.2.3 Gavita Holland Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction

7.2.4 Gavita Holland Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.3 GE Lighting

7.3.1 GE Lighting Business Overview

7.3.2 GE Lighting Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.3.3 GE Lighting Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction

7.3.4 GE Lighting Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.4 OSRAM

7.4.1 OSRAM Business Overview

7.4.2 OSRAM Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.4.3 OSRAM Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction

7.4.4 OSRAM Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.5 Agrolux

7.5.1 Agrolux Business Overview

7.5.2 Agrolux Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.5.3 Agrolux Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction

7.5.4 Agrolux Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.6 Heliospectra

7.6.1 Heliospectra Business Overview

7.6.2 Heliospectra Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.6.3 Heliospectra Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction

7.6.4 Heliospectra Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.7 Hortilux Schreder

7.7.1 Hortilux Schreder Business Overview

7.7.2 Hortilux Schreder Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.7.3 Hortilux Schreder Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction

7.7.4 Hortilux Schreder Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.8 Lumileds

7.8.1 Lumileds Business Overview

7.8.2 Lumileds Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.8.3 Lumileds Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction

7.8.4 Lumileds Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.9 PARsource

7.9.1 PARsource Business Overview

7.9.2 PARsource Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.9.3 PARsource Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction

7.9.4 PARsource Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.10 Illumitex

7.10.1 Illumitex Business Overview

7.10.2 Illumitex Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.10.3 Illumitex Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction

7.10.4 Illumitex Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.11 Hubbell

7.11.1 Hubbell Business Overview

7.11.2 Hubbell Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.11.3 Hubbell Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction

7.11.4 Hubbell Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.12 Maxigrow

7.12.1 Maxigrow Business Overview

7.12.2 Maxigrow Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.12.3 Maxigrow Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction

7.12.4 Maxigrow Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.13 Bridgelux

7.13.1 Bridgelux Business Overview

7.13.2 Bridgelux Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.13.3 Bridgelux Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction

7.13.4 Bridgelux Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.14 Eye Hortilux

7.14.1 Eye Hortilux Business Overview

7.14.2 Eye Hortilux Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.14.3 Eye Hortilux Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction

7.14.4 Eye Hortilux Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.15 LumiGrow

7.15.1 LumiGrow Business Overview

7.15.2 LumiGrow Horticulture Lighting Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.15.3 LumiGrow Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction

7.15.4 LumiGrow Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments 8 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Horticulture Lighting Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.1 Horticulture Lighting Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.2 Covid-19 Impact on Horticulture Lighting Supply Chain

8.2 Distribution Channels Analysis

8.2.1 Horticulture Lighting Distribution Channels

8.2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Horticulture Lighting Distribution Channels

8.2.3 Horticulture Lighting Distributors

8.3 Horticulture Lighting Customers 9 Key Findings 10 Appendix

10.1 About Us

10.2 Disclaimer

