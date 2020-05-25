Grid-Scale Battery Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026

The market research report is a brilliant, complete, and much-needed resource for companies, stakeholders, and investors interested in the global Grid-Scale Battery market. It informs readers about key trends and opportunities in the global Grid-Scale Battery market along with critical market dynamics expected to impact the global market growth. It offers a range of market analysis studies, including production and consumption, sales, industry value chain, competitive landscape, regional growth, and price. On the whole, it comes out as an intelligent resource that companies can use to gain a competitive advantage in the global Grid-Scale Battery market.

Key companies operating in the global Grid-Scale Battery market include LG Chem, Samsung Sdi, Panasonic, Fluence Energy, Tesla, BYD, ABB, GE, GS Yuasa, Toshiba, Saft Groupe, S&C Electric, NGK Insulators, etc.

Segmental Analysis

Both developed and emerging regions are deeply studied by the authors of the report. The regional analysis section of the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Grid-Scale Battery market on the basis of region. Each region is exhaustively researched about so that players can use the analysis to tap into unexplored markets and plan powerful strategies to gain a foothold in lucrative markets.

Global Grid-Scale Battery Market Segment By Type:

, Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid, Flow, Sodium Based, Others

Global Grid-Scale Battery Market Segment By Application:

Renewable Integration Peak Shift Ancillary Services Back-Up Power Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Grid-Scale Battery market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Grid-Scale Battery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Grid-Scale Battery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Grid-Scale Battery market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Grid-Scale Battery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Grid-Scale Battery market

TOC

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Data Triangulation

1.4.3 Research Approach

1.4.4 Base Year

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on Grid-Scale Battery Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: Grid-Scale Battery Market Trends 2 Global Grid-Scale Battery Quarterly Market Size Analysis

2.1 Grid-Scale Battery Business Impact Assessment – COVID-19

2.1.1 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market Size, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Grid-Scale Battery Price, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.2 Global Grid-Scale Battery Quarterly Market Size 2020-2021

2.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

2.3.1 Drivers

2.3.2 Restraints

2.3.3 Opportunities

2.3.4 Challenges 3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

3.1 Global Grid-Scale Battery Quarterly Market Size by Manufacturers, 2019 VS 2020

3.2 Global Grid-Scale Battery Factory Price by Manufacturers

3.3 Location of Key Manufacturers Grid-Scale Battery Manufacturing Factories and Area Served

3.4 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Grid-Scale Battery Market

3.5 Key Manufacturers Grid-Scale Battery Product Offered

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Impact of Covid-19 on Grid-Scale Battery Segments, By Type

4.1 Introduction

1.4.1 Lithium-Ion

1.4.2 Lead Acid

1.4.3 Flow

1.4.4 Sodium Based

1.4.5 Others

4.2 By Type, Global Grid-Scale Battery Market Size, 2019-2021

4.2.1 By Type, Global Grid-Scale Battery Market Size by Type, 2020-2021

4.2.2 By Type, Global Grid-Scale Battery Price, 2020-2021 5 Impact of Covid-19 on Grid-Scale Battery Segments, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.5.1 Renewable Integration

5.5.2 Peak Shift

5.5.3 Ancillary Services

5.5.4 Back-Up Power

5.5.5 Others

5.2 By Application, Global Grid-Scale Battery Market Size, 2019-2021

5.2.1 By Application, Global Grid-Scale Battery Market Size by Application, 2019-2021

5.2.2 By Application, Global Grid-Scale Battery Price, 2020-2021 6 Geographic Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of US

6.2.2 US

6.2.3 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Europe

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 UK

6.3.5 Italy

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Asia-Pacific

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 ASEAN

6.5 Rest of World

6.5.1 Latin America

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 7 Company Profiles

7.1 LG Chem

7.1.1 LG Chem Business Overview

7.1.2 LG Chem Grid-Scale Battery Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.1.3 LG Chem Grid-Scale Battery Product Introduction

7.1.4 LG Chem Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.2 Samsung Sdi

7.2.1 Samsung Sdi Business Overview

7.2.2 Samsung Sdi Grid-Scale Battery Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.2.3 Samsung Sdi Grid-Scale Battery Product Introduction

7.2.4 Samsung Sdi Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.3 Panasonic

7.3.1 Panasonic Business Overview

7.3.2 Panasonic Grid-Scale Battery Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.3.3 Panasonic Grid-Scale Battery Product Introduction

7.3.4 Panasonic Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.4 Fluence Energy

7.4.1 Fluence Energy Business Overview

7.4.2 Fluence Energy Grid-Scale Battery Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.4.3 Fluence Energy Grid-Scale Battery Product Introduction

7.4.4 Fluence Energy Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.5 Tesla

7.5.1 Tesla Business Overview

7.5.2 Tesla Grid-Scale Battery Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.5.3 Tesla Grid-Scale Battery Product Introduction

7.5.4 Tesla Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.6 BYD

7.6.1 BYD Business Overview

7.6.2 BYD Grid-Scale Battery Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.6.3 BYD Grid-Scale Battery Product Introduction

7.6.4 BYD Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.7 ABB

7.7.1 ABB Business Overview

7.7.2 ABB Grid-Scale Battery Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.7.3 ABB Grid-Scale Battery Product Introduction

7.7.4 ABB Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.8 GE

7.8.1 GE Business Overview

7.8.2 GE Grid-Scale Battery Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.8.3 GE Grid-Scale Battery Product Introduction

7.8.4 GE Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.9 GS Yuasa

7.9.1 GS Yuasa Business Overview

7.9.2 GS Yuasa Grid-Scale Battery Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.9.3 GS Yuasa Grid-Scale Battery Product Introduction

7.9.4 GS Yuasa Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.10 Toshiba

7.10.1 Toshiba Business Overview

7.10.2 Toshiba Grid-Scale Battery Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.10.3 Toshiba Grid-Scale Battery Product Introduction

7.10.4 Toshiba Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.11 Saft Groupe

7.11.1 Saft Groupe Business Overview

7.11.2 Saft Groupe Grid-Scale Battery Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.11.3 Saft Groupe Grid-Scale Battery Product Introduction

7.11.4 Saft Groupe Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.12 S&C Electric

7.12.1 S&C Electric Business Overview

7.12.2 S&C Electric Grid-Scale Battery Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.12.3 S&C Electric Grid-Scale Battery Product Introduction

7.12.4 S&C Electric Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.13 NGK Insulators

7.13.1 NGK Insulators Business Overview

7.13.2 NGK Insulators Grid-Scale Battery Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.13.3 NGK Insulators Grid-Scale Battery Product Introduction

7.13.4 NGK Insulators Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments 8 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Grid-Scale Battery Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.1 Grid-Scale Battery Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.2 Covid-19 Impact on Grid-Scale Battery Supply Chain

8.2 Distribution Channels Analysis

8.2.1 Grid-Scale Battery Distribution Channels

8.2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Grid-Scale Battery Distribution Channels

8.2.3 Grid-Scale Battery Distributors

8.3 Grid-Scale Battery Customers 9 Key Findings 10 Appendix

