COVID-19 Impact on Hand Sanitizer Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2026 | Emphasis on Product Form (Gel-based, Liquid-based, Foam-based, other (Spray))

As the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc around the world, infecting more than 3 million people globally, the severe shortage of hand sanitizers can be witnessed. COVID-19 is known to affect the respiratory system of the patient who is required to be put on a ventilator. However, as precautionary measure usage of hand sanitizers has been promoted extensively during the outbreak of COVID-19. Hand Sanitizer constitutes to be an alternative as well as an antiseptic solution that can be used in place of soap and water. Consumer inclination towards health & wellness in the outbreak of COVID-19 has tremendously catalysed the demand for hand sanitizers across the world. Furthermore, improvement in living standards, rising healthcare expenditure and support from various organizations such as WHO, FDA to enhance the production of the respective products by non-licensed manufacturers as well as beauty and personal care companies have further boosted the demand for hand sanitizers across the world.

However, shortages of hand sanitizers and risk associated with chemical ingredients in hand sanitizers tend to hamper the growth of the hand sanitizers market across the world. To fulfil the requirement of hand sanitizers, many start-ups and established players are coming up with solutions. Hand Sanitizer manufacturers are racing to boost the production of the hand sanitizers required to boost self-hygiene. The companies have aimed to ramp up production quickly enough to meet the demands of the exponentially growing cases of COVID-19. Gojo Industries, Liquor Brand; Bacardi, Clorox, ITC, Syngenta, are among the biggest manufacturers of hand sanitizers, that are working day and night to meet increased global demand. For instance, Neptune Wellness Solution Inc. has successfully accelerated the production of gel-based hand sanitizers to more than 1 million units weekly. The company’s gel hand sanitizers claim to kill 99% of germs and bacteria and are available in different variants. Neptune has executed on scaling up hand sanitizer production ahead of schedule to rapidly increase critical supply and meet market demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. This scale-up will allow the leader in natural health products to meet strong demand from its North American retail and government customers

Also, various established players have joined hands with the companies to meet the surging demand for hand sanitizers. The production has further purposed to meet the shortages in hospitals, pharmacies and other places in need of hand sanitizers. Based on product type, the hand sanitizer market is classified into gel-based, foam-based and liquid-based hand sanitizers. While based on end-users, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, households, restaurants & hotels, Offices and other public places including schools, etc. Lastly, based on the sales channel, the market is classified into pharmacies, supermarkets & hypermarkets, departmental stores/convenience stores and other channels such as online mode. An increasing number of departmental stores across various regions and quick access to the product in contrast to online channels where the consumers are made to wait for the delivery of the product.

For a better understanding of the hand, sanitizers demand trend that arises due to COVID-19, a detailed analysis was conducted for the top 10 most affected regions including United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Iran, and India. With the growing cases of hand sanitizers, United States currently is expected to need even more hand sanitizers than any other country across the world as the region acquires more than 30% of the global COVID-19 cases alone and the cases are still on the rise. Some of the major players operating in the market include Unilever Lifebuoy, Gojo, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., ITC Ltd., 3M Company, Beiersdorf AG, Clorox, Ecolab Inc., Winova, and RECKITT BENCKISER. The industry has witnessed an increase in demand owing to COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2020 and is expected to witness a similar trend at-list for the remaining part of 2020. However, the market would witness decline post-2020. The companies have expanded their production owing to the sudden surge in demand.

Hand Sanitizer Market Segmentation

Hand Sanitizers Market Insights, by Product Form

Gel-based

Liquid-based

Foam-based

Other (Spray)

Hand Sanitizers Market Insights, by End-Users

Hospitals and Other healthcare facilities

Households, Hotels and Restaurants

Government and Other Commercial Offices

Other Public Places (Schools etc.)

Hand Sanitizers Market Insights, by Sales Channel

Pharmacies

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Departmental/Convenience Stores

Other (Online Channels)

Hand Sanitizers Market Insights, by Country

United States

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Turkey

Iran

Russia

India

Netherlands

Rest of World

Top Company Profiles

Unilever Lifebuoy

Gojo

C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

ITC Ltd.

3M Company

Beiersdorf AG

Clorox

Ecolab Inc.

Winova

RECKITT BENCKISER

Hand Sanitizer Market can further be customized in terms of volume as per the requirements. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.

