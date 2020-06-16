Future Market Insights’s Detailed Report on Video Event Data Recorder Market Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak

Latest report on global Video Event Data Recorder Market by FMI

The market study suggests that the global market size of Video Event Data Recorder is projected to reach ~US$ 1,500 Mn by the end of 2015 with a CAGR of 6.9% over the stipulated timeframe 2016-2026.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Video Event Data Recorder Market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.

The Video Event Data Recorder Market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region along with the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Japan

Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:

By Product

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

By End User

Law & Enforcement Agencies (LEAs)

Commercial Fleet

Market Players

Digital Ally Inc

Octo Telematics Ltd, (OCTOCAM Srl)

COBAN Technologies, Inc.

Safety Vision, LLC.

