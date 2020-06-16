A New Future Market Insights Report Forecasts the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Foodservice Equipment Market Growth Post 2020

Latest report on global Foodservice Equipment Market by FMI
The market study suggests that the global market size of Foodservice Equipment is projected to reach ~US$ 37 Bn by the end of 2019 with a CAGR of 5.2% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Foodservice Equipment Market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.
The Foodservice Equipment Market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region along with the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- MEA
Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:
Equipment Type
- Food Preparation Equipment
- Slicers & Peelers
- Mixers & Grinders
- Food Blenders
- Processors
- Others
- Drink Preparation Equipment
- Drink Blenders
- Juicers
- Ice Crushers
- Others
- Cooking Equipment
- Grills
- Fryers
- Ovens
- Toasters
- Others
- Heating & Holding Equipment
- Warmers
- Merchandisers
- Sauce Dispensers
- Others
- Refrigerators & Chillers
- Baking Equipment
- Merchandisers
- Dishwashers
- Semi-integrated
- Fully-integrated
- Countertops/Benchtop & Portables
- Other F&B Service Equipment
End Use
- Full Service Restaurant & Bars
- Quick Service Restaurant
- Indoor and Outdoor Caterers
- Hotels & Resorts
- Club Restaurants
- Commercial Canteens
- Institutions & Offices
- Hospitals
- Transportation
- Airways
- Ships
- Railways
Market Players
- Middleby Corporation,
- Welbilt,
- Ali Group S.r.l.,
- ITW Food Equipment Group,
- AB Electrolux,
- Hoshizaki Electric Co., Ltd,
- Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd,
- Rational AG
What does the Foodservice Equipment Market research holds for the readers?
- One by one company profile of key vendors.
- Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Foodservice Equipment Market.
- Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Foodservice Equipment.
The Foodservice Equipment Market research clears away the following queries:
- What is the present and future outlook of the global Foodservice Equipment Market on the basis of region?
- What tactics are the Foodservice Equipment Market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts?
- What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Foodservice Equipment Market?
- Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2029?
- Why region has the highest consumption of Foodservice Equipment?
