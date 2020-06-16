Global Filament Tapes Market Projected to Witness a Measurable Downturn; COVID-19 Outbreak Remains a Threat to Growth in the Near Future

Latest report on global Filament Tapes Market by FMI
The market study suggests that the global market size of Filament Tapes is projected to reach ~US$ 6.6 Bn by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of 7% over the stipulated timeframe 2016-2026.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Filament Tapes Market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.
The Filament Tapes Market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region along with the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- APEJ
- Japan
- MEA
Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:
By Filament Type
- Single Sided Tapes
- Double Sided Tapes
By End-use
- Shipping & Logistics
- Building & Construction
- Food & Beverages
- Electrical Electronics
- Automotive
- Healthcare & Hygiene
- Printing
- Metalworking
- Oil & Gas
- General Industrial
- Consumer Goods
Market Players
- 3M
- Intertape Polymer Corp, Inc.
- Tesa Tape Inc.
- Canadian Technical Tape, Ltd.
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
- Krush Adhesive Tape, Inc.
- Sekisui TA Industries, LLC
- Pro Tapes & Specialties Inc
- PPM INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
What does the Filament Tapes Market research holds for the readers?
- One by one company profile of key vendors.
- Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Filament Tapes Market.
- Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Filament Tapes.
The Filament Tapes Market research clears away the following queries:
- What is the present and future outlook of the global Filament Tapes Market on the basis of region?
- What tactics are the Filament Tapes Market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts?
- What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Filament Tapes Market?
- Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2026?
- Why region has the highest consumption of Filament Tapes?
