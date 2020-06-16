Global Sales of B2B Telecommunication to Follow a Downward Trend Post 2020, with Continued Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, Concludes a New Future Market Insights Study

Latest report on global B2B Telecommunication Market by FMI

The market study suggests that the global market size of B2B Telecommunication is projected to reach ~US$ 5,500 Mn by the end of 2016 with a CAGR of 13.6% over the stipulated timeframe 2016-2026.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the B2B Telecommunication Market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.

The B2B Telecommunication Market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region along with the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:

By Solution

Unified Communication and Collaboration

VoIP

WAN

Cloud Services

M2M Communication

By End-user

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market Players

China Mobile Limited

Telstra Corporation Limited

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Telefonica, S.A.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Sprint Corporation (SoftBank Group Corporation)

AT&T Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

NTT Communications Corporation

Orange S.A.

What does the B2B Telecommunication Market research holds for the readers?

One by one company profile of key vendors.

Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global B2B Telecommunication Market.

Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of B2B Telecommunication.

The B2B Telecommunication Market research clears away the following queries:

What is the present and future outlook of the global B2B Telecommunication Market on the basis of region? What tactics are the B2B Telecommunication Market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts? What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global B2B Telecommunication Market? Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2026? Why region has the highest consumption of B2B Telecommunication?

