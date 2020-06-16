A New Future Market Insights Study Analyses Growth of Infusion Pumps Market in Light of the Global Corona Virus Outbreak

Latest report on global Infusion Pumps Market by FMI
The market study suggests that the global market size of Infusion Pumps is projected to reach a CAGR of ~5.4% over the stipulated timeframe 2018-2028.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Infusion Pumps Market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.
The Infusion Pumps Market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region along with the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan And China
- Middle East and Africa
- China
- Japan
Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:
Product Type
- Syringe Pumps
- Ambulatory Pumps
- Volumetric Pumps
- Peristaltic
- Cassette/Piston
- Implantable Pumps
- Insulin Pumps
- Enteral Pumps
- PCA Pumps
- Pump Accessories
By Application
- Chemotherapy/Oncology
- Pediatrics/Neonatology
- Analgesia
- Gastroenterology
- Hematology
- Diabetes
By End-user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Home Care
- Clinics
- Others
Market Players
- Braun Melsungen AG
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Terumo Corporation
- Medtronic Plc
- Baxter International Inc.
- Smiths Medical
- MOOG Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd.
- ICU Medical, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
What does the Infusion Pumps Market research holds for the readers?
- One by one company profile of key vendors.
- Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Infusion Pumps Market.
- Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Infusion Pumps.
The Infusion Pumps Market research clears away the following queries:
- What is the present and future outlook of the global Infusion Pumps Market on the basis of region?
- What tactics are the Infusion Pumps Market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts?
- What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Infusion Pumps Market?
- Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2028?
- Why region has the highest consumption of Infusion Pumps?
