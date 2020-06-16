Demand for Radiopharmaceuticals Set for a Massive Hit in and Post 2020, with Corona Virus Outbreak Projected to Threaten Global Market

Latest report on global Radiopharmaceuticals Market by FMI

Analysts at Future Market Insights find that the global Radiopharmaceuticals Market during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Radiopharmaceuticals is projected to reach with a CAGR of ~5.0% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Radiopharmaceuticals Market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.

The Radiopharmaceuticals Market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Neuroendocrinology

Neurology

Nephrology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institute

Market Players

GE Healthcare,

Siemens (Siemens Healthineers),

Novartis (Advanced Accelerator Applications),

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.,

Eckert & Ziegler,

Positron Corporation,

Bayer AG,

Curium and Sotera Health LLC (Nordion, Inc.)

