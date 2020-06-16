Demand for Radiopharmaceuticals Set for a Massive Hit in and Post 2020, with Corona Virus Outbreak Projected to Threaten Global Market

Latest report on global Radiopharmaceuticals Market by FMI
Analysts at Future Market Insights find that the global Radiopharmaceuticals Market during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Radiopharmaceuticals is projected to reach with a CAGR of ~5.0% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Radiopharmaceuticals Market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.
The Radiopharmaceuticals Market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- APEJ
- Japan
- MEA
Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:
By Application
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Gastroenterology
- Neuroendocrinology
- Neurology
- Nephrology
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Cancer Research Institute
Market Players
- GE Healthcare,
- Siemens (Siemens Healthineers),
- Novartis (Advanced Accelerator Applications),
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc.,
- Eckert & Ziegler,
- Positron Corporation,
- Bayer AG,
- Curium and Sotera Health LLC (Nordion, Inc.)
What does the Radiopharmaceuticals Market research holds for the readers?
- One by one company profile of key vendors.
- Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Radiopharmaceuticals Market.
- Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Radiopharmaceuticals.
The Radiopharmaceuticals Market research clears away the following queries:
- What is the present and future outlook of the global Radiopharmaceuticals Market on the basis of region?
- What tactics are the Radiopharmaceuticals Market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts?
- What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Radiopharmaceuticals Market?
- Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2029?
- Why region has the highest consumption of Radiopharmaceuticals?
