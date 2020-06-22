Global Biostimulants Market Growth and Forecast Till 2023

Global Biostimulants Market report comprises the current size and trends with Assessment. It also provides with different types of product segments of the global market. Global Biostimulants Market report offers the global market potential rates of the Global Biostimulants Market along with various product segments.

Biostimulant is a substance that is neither a plant nutrient nor a pesticide, but has a positive impact on plant health. A biostimulant is an organic material that, when applied in small quantities, enhances plant growth and development such that the response cannot be attributed to application of traditional plant nutrients.

The growing demand of organic food products and to meet the demand for food in the growing world population which directly drive growth of the Biostimulants, as it is used in agriculture as a nutrients additive to increase the efficiency of nutrients especially nitrogen and phosphorus based nutrients inputs, according to research, the Global Biostimulants Market is anticipated growing at 9.7% CAGR during 2018-2022, and reach 3.02 billion USD by 2022.

Biostimulants are biologically produced fertilizers that are used to stimulate plant development and productivity, in addition to the nourishment of agrarian products. A biostimulant boosts plant development and growth throughout the crop life cycle, i.e., from seed germination to plant maturity. These fertilizers further help in facilitating nutrient translocation, assimilation, and use; and enhance soil fertility mainly by stimulating the development of interdependent soil microorganisms.

Geographically, Europe is dominating the Biostimulants market in both production and consumption; however, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at highest growth rate around the world, the growth region followed by North America, Asia Pacific is expecting to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period.

Base on applications, Biostimulants market can be segmented into row crops, fruits, vegetables and so on, row crops segment holds largest market share throughout the forecast period. There is an increased consumption of row crops in the total cultivated land.

Global top manufacturers operating in Biostimulants Market are Novozymes A/S, Isagro SpA, Platform Specialty Products Company, Agrinos AS, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Atlántica Agrícola S.A, BioAtlantis Ltd., Biolchim S.p.A., Sesoda, Shaanxi Jingsheng, Shandong Lianmeng Chemical, Yangheng, Yantai Qifeng among others.

Biostimulants Report by Material, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the Biostimulants basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

