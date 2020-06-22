Global Hiking Market 2019-2023: Adopting Analytics to Develop Business Strategies and Make Successful Customer Oriented Moves

Global Hiking Market 2019 report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the global key players. It also provides analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The report spread across 165 pages with tables and figures in it.

A diverse range of hiking equipment such as hiking apparel, hiking shoes, sleeping bags, tents, and backpacks are used for activities like camping, hiking, and climbing. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Hiking Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the Hiking basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Hiking is an aerobic activity that reduces the rate of heart diseases, and controls blood pressure and cholesterol. Demand for hiking products has been rising owing to the growing popularity of hiking. Renewed interest in adventure sports is driving the hiking footwear market. Hiking footwear allows grip on rough surfaces and prevents slippage on downhill terrains. These shoes offer stiffness, more support, and tread. Water resistance is an important reason for the rising demand for these shoes. Introduction of colorful or well-designed hiking footwear is attracting new consumers into this market. Hiking footwear manufacturers are trying to balance in between the hiking and the gym footwear to manufacture hiking footwear with running-shoe technology.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Cox & Kings Ltd

Lindblad Expeditions

Travcoa

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Tauck

TUI Group

Thomas Cook Group

Jet2 Holidays

Scott Dunn

The end users/applications and product categories analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Hiking Apparel

Hiking Shoes

Sleeping Bags

Tents

Backpacks

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Hiking for each application, including-

Camping

Hiking

Climbing

