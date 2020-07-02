Furniture Polish Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

The report provides forecast and analysis of the global furniture polish market. It provides an analysis of the furniture polish market on the basis of the historical data as well as the forecast from 2018 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The furniture polish market report reveals the market dynamics in seven geographical segments along with market analysis for the current and future scenario. In addition, it includes drivers, restraints, and recent trends in the furniture polish market. The report also comprises opportunities for the manufacturers of furniture polish and highlights the value chain analysis in detail. The study demonstrates market dynamics and trends across regions that are expected to influence the current status and future prospects of the furniture polish market.

The report studies the global furniture polish market for the period 2018–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer quantitative and qualitative insights and study key market trends pertaining to the global furniture polish market that gradually help transform businesses.

The global furniture polish market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the spending of countries in all the seven key regions, for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the furniture polish market have been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for the furniture polish market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders and industry experts. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. The report also includes the revenue generated from the sales of furniture polish across all regional economies.

The furniture polish report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by an overview of the furniture polish market and provides the furniture polish market definition, as well as an analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends in the market. The sections that follow include the global furniture polish market analysis, analysis by product type, source, end use, sales channel, and country-level analysis.

On the basis of product type, the global furniture polish market is segmented into solvent, liquid, and aerosols. On the basis of source, the global furniture polish is segmented into alkyd, melamine, polyester, lacquer, and others. The global furniture polish market is further segmented on the basis of end use. The potential end users of the furniture polish are household, corporate offices, hospitality, educational institutes, restaurants & cafes, furniture manufacturers, and others that include spiritual institutes as well. On the basis of sales channel, the global furniture polish market is segmented into wholesaler/distributors, supermarket/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online stores.

All the above sections evaluate the furniture polish market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering the present scenario, and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018, and forecast made for 2018–2027. All the segmentation for the furniture polish market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The next section of the furniture polish market report highlights the market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the furniture polish market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, & Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2018–2027.

The furniture polish market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing by nature and product type. Then, the aggregate revenue is derived through a weighted average of country pricing trends. Furniture polish market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of each country. The furniture polish market has been analyzed based on the expected demand and current spending scenario. Pricing considered for the calculation of revenue is the average of the country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional furniture polish manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key product types of furniture polish have been considered on the basis of secondary sources i.e. OECD, UN data, and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the furniture polish consumption across various regions. Furniture polish market numbers for all regions by product type, base material, end-use, and distribution channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level furniture polish market share has been derived on the basis of revenue reported by key manufacturers. The furniture polish market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, demand side analysis for furniture polish, and the impact of macro-economic factors on the furniture polish market. In addition, it is imperative to note that in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyze the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the furniture polish market and identify the right opportunities for players.

The market segments for the global furniture polish market have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to furniture polish market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the furniture polish market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the furniture polish sales. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the furniture polish market is mentioned in the report. To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and the adoption for furniture polish in the global market, FMI developed the market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Few of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoover’s, Factiva, company’s annual reports, government associations, and publications.

In the final section of the report on the furniture polish market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total furniture polish market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the furniture polish market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the furniture polish market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. The key players in the global furniture polish market are Altana, Cleenol Group Ltd., Liberon Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Old English), S.C. Johnson & son, Inc. (Pledge), The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatin Systems, Masco Cabinetry, LLC, RPM Wood Finishes Group, Blendwell Chemicals, Milsek Furniture Polish Inc., Golden Star Inc., Blanchon UK Ltd, Movac Group, Chestnut Products, Teknos (UK) Ltd, Symphony Coatings Group Ltd, and Bona US.