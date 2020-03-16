Grant management has always been a crucial procedure for most businesses. Grant management primarily involves each and every administrative task required to manage grant reporting, funding, and program execution. Grant management software is an application or program that helps fund-seeking organizations, including universities and non-profit organizations, manage and automate the entire grant process. The grant process management administrator must follow the present standards set by donors.

The global Grant Management Software Market size is expected to Expand at Significant CAGR of +10% during forecast period (2020-2026).

Grant Management Software Market research report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc.

Some of the Top companies Profiled in this Market Includes : WizeHive, Submittable, Oracle, Workday, Salesforce, eCivis, Benevity, SmarterSelect, Foundant Technologies, Blackbaud, Sage, SurveyMonkey, Fluxx, Award Force, Evalto, Fluent Technology, HTC Global Services, ZoomGrants, CyberGrants, Altum.

The Grant Management Software market has been consistently examined with respect to the corresponding market segments. Technical expansions of the Grant Management Software market have been examined by focusing on different technical platforms, tools, and methodologies.

Global Grant Management Software Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Web

Mobile

IOS

Android

Windows

Segmentation by Deployment types:

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation by Application:

Government

Healthcare and Human Services

Educational Institutes

Corporations

International and National Organization

Philanthropic Organizations

Others

