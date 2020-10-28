Global Transmission Line Arrester Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Transmission Line Arrester market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Transmission Line Arrester market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A lightning arrester is a device, used on power systems, which contains billions of electronic switches that divert lightning around sensitive equipment and protects them from damage of lightening and switching surges. There are four different classes of arresters, including station class, intermediate class, distribution class (transmission line arrester) and secondary class.

A line arrester is any arrester that is applied on the lines of a power system to reduce the risk of insulator flashover during surge events. A line arrester is not generally used to protect equipment. Substation type arresters as well as distribution type arrester can be used for line protection and in this case are then considered line arresters.

Transmission line arrester is a line arrester applied on a transmission line.

Transmission line arrester product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries.

In 2019, the global Transmission Line Arrester market size was US$ 133 million and it is expected to reach US$ 141.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2026.

Transmission Line Arrester market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transmission Line Arrester market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Transmission Line Arrester market is segmented into

Below 35KV

Between 35KV and 110KV

Above 110KV

Segment by Application, the Transmission Line Arrester market is segmented into

Power Transmission

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Transmission Line Arrester Market Share Analysis

Transmission Line Arrester market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Transmission Line Arrester product introduction, recent developments, Transmission Line Arrester sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ABB

SIEMENS

Hubbell

Cooper

TOSHIBA

MEIDEN (TRIDELTA)

Streamer

Lamco

Shreem

Jingguan

China XD

Fushun Electric Porcelain

Hengda ZJ

PG Toshiba (Langfang) Arrester

FVA Electric Apparatus

Silver Star

Yikun Electric

