Global Transmission Line Arrester Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Transmission Line Arrester market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Transmission Line Arrester market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A lightning arrester is a device, used on power systems, which contains billions of electronic switches that divert lightning around sensitive equipment and protects them from damage of lightening and switching surges. There are four different classes of arresters, including station class, intermediate class, distribution class (transmission line arrester) and secondary class.
A line arrester is any arrester that is applied on the lines of a power system to reduce the risk of insulator flashover during surge events. A line arrester is not generally used to protect equipment. Substation type arresters as well as distribution type arrester can be used for line protection and in this case are then considered line arresters.
Transmission line arrester is a line arrester applied on a transmission line.
Transmission line arrester product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Transmission Line Arrester Market
In 2019, the global Transmission Line Arrester market size was US$ 133 million and it is expected to reach US$ 141.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Transmission Line Arrester Scope and Market Size
Transmission Line Arrester market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transmission Line Arrester market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Transmission Line Arrester market is segmented into
Below 35KV
Between 35KV and 110KV
Above 110KV
Segment by Application, the Transmission Line Arrester market is segmented into
Power Transmission
Application 2
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Transmission Line Arrester Market Share Analysis
Transmission Line Arrester market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Transmission Line Arrester product introduction, recent developments, Transmission Line Arrester sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ABB
SIEMENS
Hubbell
Cooper
TOSHIBA
MEIDEN (TRIDELTA)
Streamer
Lamco
Shreem
Jingguan
China XD
Fushun Electric Porcelain
Hengda ZJ
PG Toshiba (Langfang) Arrester
FVA Electric Apparatus
Silver Star
Yikun Electric
