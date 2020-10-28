Global Steam Meter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Steam Meter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Steam Meter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A steam meter is a type of meter that is used to measure the accumulated volume of stream.
As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. In the international market, the current demand for Steam Meter is relatively high in the mature market, such as Europe, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.
In 2019, the global Steam Meter market size was US$ 456.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 691.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.
Segment by Type, the Steam Meter market is segmented into
Vortex Flowmeters
Differential-pressure Flowmeters
Other
Segment by Application, the Steam Meter market is segmented into
Petroleum and Petrochemical
Chemical
Textile
Electricity
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Steam Meter Market Share Analysis
Steam Meter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Steam Meter product introduction, recent developments, Steam Meter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ABB
Emerson
Endress+Hauser
Yokogawa
Honeywell
Siemens
MAC
KROHNE
Danaher(Venture)
GE
Spirax-Sarco
OVAL
OMEGA
FCI
ONICON
Sierra
Chongqing Chuanyi
Shanghai Automation Instrumentation
Zhonghuan TIG
Kaifeng Instrument
Well Tech
Xiyi Group
