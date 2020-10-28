Global High-Speed Single-stage Centrifugal Blower Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global High-Speed Single-stage Centrifugal Blower market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global High-Speed Single-stage Centrifugal Blower market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
High-speed single-stage centrifugal blowers are mechanical devices with only one impeller for moving air or other gases.
The global leading players in this market are Howden, Gardner Denver, Atlas Copco, Aerzen and Hitachi. These five companies accounted for 59% of the market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global High-Speed Single-stage Centrifugal Blower Market
In 2019, the global High-Speed Single-stage Centrifugal Blower market size was US$ 719.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 868.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.
Global High-Speed Single-stage Centrifugal Blower Scope and Market Size
High-Speed Single-stage Centrifugal Blower market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Speed Single-stage Centrifugal Blower market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the High-Speed Single-stage Centrifugal Blower market is segmented into
<10000 CFM
10000-30000 CFM
>30000 CFM
<10000 CFM held the largest market share with 48% in 2018.
Segment by Application, the High-Speed Single-stage Centrifugal Blower market is segmented into
Sewage Treatment
Off Gas Desulfuration
Other
The sewage treatment holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 55% of the market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and High-Speed Single-stage Centrifugal Blower Market Share Analysis
High-Speed Single-stage Centrifugal Blower market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, High-Speed Single-stage Centrifugal Blower product introduction, recent developments, High-Speed Single-stage Centrifugal Blower sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Howden
Gardner Denver
Atlas Copco
Aerzen
Hitachi
Neuros
Kawasaki
Jintongling
Shenyang Blower
Samjeong Turbine
Shandong Zhangqiu Blower
Hubei Sanfeng Turbine Equipment
Spencer Turbine
GLT
Hubei Shuanjian
