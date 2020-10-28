Global AC Motor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global AC Motor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global AC Motor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
AC Motors is an electric motor driven by alternating current (AC). The AC Motor commonly consists of two basic parts, an outside stationary stator having coils supplied with alternating current to produce a rotating magnetic field, called “stator” ;and an inside rotor attached to the output shaft producing a second rotating magnetic field and output kinetic energy, namely “rotor”. In this report we mainly talk about the AC Motors power is larger than 1HP.
First, the AC Motor industry concentration is relatively not high; the high-end products mainly from America and western European. ABB and Siemens have a long history and unshakable status in this industry with perfect products in the Europe. As to the USA, the Regal Beloit has become a regional leader. In Asia, it is TMEIC that leads the technology development.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global AC Motor Market
In 2019, the global AC Motor market size was US$ 17350 million and it is expected to reach US$ 19420 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2026.
Global AC Motor Scope and Market Size
AC Motor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AC Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the AC Motor market is segmented into
Synchronous Motors
Induction Motors
Segment by Application, the AC Motor market is segmented into
Water Pump
Machine Tool
Train
Compressor
Ventilator
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and AC Motor Market Share Analysis
AC Motor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, AC Motor product introduction, recent developments, AC Motor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ABB
Siemens
Brook Crompton
Regal Beloit
TMEIC
Nidec Corp
Yaskawa
Lenze
WEG
Sicme Motori
T-T Electric
Wolong Electric
Haerbin Electric
Changsha Motor Factory
Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine
XEMC
Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment
Shanghai Electric Group
Jiangsu Dazhong
Nanyang Explosion Protection Group
Simo Motor
SEC Electric Machinery
