Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) is a floating tank system used by the oil and gas industry particularly in offshore operations. Floating production vessels are built with processing facilities, allowing it to handle the oil or gas it receives from nearby platforms or templates. Processed oil or gas is stored in the FPSO until a sufficient amount has been collected to fill a tanker. At which point, the unit offloads the stored material using a loading hose into a tanker going ashore.

FPSO vessels are popular as they can be easily moved and installed to nearby platforms and also allow for easy transportation of oil to tankers or pipelines. Once an existing field has been depleted FPSO can then be moved to other locations. This makes them suitable for smaller fields which can be depleted quickly and avoids the need for installing permanent expensive pipelines.

The vessels often take the form of traditional tankers. In addition to dedicated vessels that are designed for FPSO, oil and gas tankers can be converted to an FPSO vessel which also makes them an economical and flexible option

Several factors drive the FPSO industry developing, such as rising demand of oil, mostly from developing economies, depleting easily accessible oil reserves, and so on.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market

Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Scope and Market Size

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market is segmented into

Spread Mooring

Single Point Mooring (SPM)

Dynamic Positioning (DP)

Segment by Application, the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market is segmented into

Shallow Water

Deep Water

Ultra-deep Water

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Share Analysis

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies.

The major companies include:

Jiangsu Qili

HFM

Nantong Metal forming

Zhejiang Weili

Rongcheng Metal Forming

Schuler

Jier Machine-tool

…

