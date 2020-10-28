Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) is a floating tank system used by the oil and gas industry particularly in offshore operations. Floating production vessels are built with processing facilities, allowing it to handle the oil or gas it receives from nearby platforms or templates. Processed oil or gas is stored in the FPSO until a sufficient amount has been collected to fill a tanker. At which point, the unit offloads the stored material using a loading hose into a tanker going ashore.
FPSO vessels are popular as they can be easily moved and installed to nearby platforms and also allow for easy transportation of oil to tankers or pipelines. Once an existing field has been depleted FPSO can then be moved to other locations. This makes them suitable for smaller fields which can be depleted quickly and avoids the need for installing permanent expensive pipelines.
The vessels often take the form of traditional tankers. In addition to dedicated vessels that are designed for FPSO, oil and gas tankers can be converted to an FPSO vessel which also makes them an economical and flexible option
Several factors drive the FPSO industry developing, such as rising demand of oil, mostly from developing economies, depleting easily accessible oil reserves, and so on.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market
Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Scope and Market Size
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market is segmented into
Spread Mooring
Single Point Mooring (SPM)
Dynamic Positioning (DP)
Segment by Application, the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market is segmented into
Shallow Water
Deep Water
Ultra-deep Water
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Share Analysis
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) product introduction, recent developments, Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Jiangsu Qili
HFM
Nantong Metal forming
Zhejiang Weili
Rongcheng Metal Forming
Schuler
Jier Machine-tool
…
