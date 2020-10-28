Global Plastic Bearings Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Plastic Bearings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Plastic Bearings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plastic Bearings Market
In 2019, the global Plastic Bearings market size was US$ 1293.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1742.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Plastic Bearings Scope and Market Size
Plastic Bearings market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Bearings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Plastic Bearings market is segmented into
Plastic Rolling Bearings
Plastic Sliding Bearings
Segment by Application, the Plastic Bearings market is segmented into
Auto Industries
Bicycle Industries
Medical Industries
Textile Industries
Packing Industries
Elevator Industries
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Plastic Bearings Market Share Analysis
Plastic Bearings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Plastic Bearings product introduction, recent developments, Plastic Bearings sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Igus (DE)
BNL (UK) Ltd
Saint Gobain (FR)
Misumi (US)
Kashima Bearings Corporation (JP)
NTN (JP)
Kilian Bearings (ALTRA US)
AST Bearings (US)
Thomson Nyliner (US)
POBCO Inc (US)
TriStar Plastics Corp (US)
SKF (SE)
KMS Bearings (US)
NSK (JP)
Oiles (JP)
Dotmar (AUS)
Boston Gear (ALTRA US)
Zhejiang CSB Bearing Technologies (CN)
Haining Canet Bearing (CN)
Haining Lino-bearing (CN)
Yisheng Bearing company (CN)
