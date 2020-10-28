Global Sprocket Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Sprocket market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sprocket market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sprockets are teeth like projections arranged on a wheel rim to engage the links of a chain. They engage chains in many different power transmission and conveyor systems. They are mainly made of cast iron, sintered metal and carbon steel. Inserted sprockets are also designed to reduce noise and operation. The sprocket must be inspected once a month for wear and if the teeth are worn down or are broken they should be replaced. They are often an economic, reliable drive system for long running, continuous drive applications with maximum absorption of shock and minimum torque loads.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Sprocket in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Sprocket. Increasing of Belt drive systems fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Sprocket will drive growth in China markets.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sprocket Market

In 2019, the global Sprocket market size was US$ 383.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 463.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Sprocket Scope and Market Size

Sprocket market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sprocket market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Sprocket market is segmented into

Roller Chain Sprockets

Engineering Class Sprockets

Segment by Application, the Sprocket market is segmented into

Belt drive systems

Chain drive systems

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Sprocket Market Share Analysis

Sprocket market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Sprocket product introduction, recent developments, Sprocket sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Tsubaki

Martin Sprocket & Gear

SCS

Katayama

Linn Gear

SKF

Renold

Renqiu Chuangyi

G&G Manufacturing

Allied Locke

Xinghua Donghua Gear

WM Berg

Ravi Transmission

Precision Gears

ABL Products

Sit S.p.A

B&B Manufacturing

Van Zeeland

Amec

Maurey

