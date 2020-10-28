Global Sprocket Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Sprocket market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sprocket market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Sprockets are teeth like projections arranged on a wheel rim to engage the links of a chain. They engage chains in many different power transmission and conveyor systems. They are mainly made of cast iron, sintered metal and carbon steel. Inserted sprockets are also designed to reduce noise and operation. The sprocket must be inspected once a month for wear and if the teeth are worn down or are broken they should be replaced. They are often an economic, reliable drive system for long running, continuous drive applications with maximum absorption of shock and minimum torque loads.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Sprocket in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Sprocket. Increasing of Belt drive systems fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Sprocket will drive growth in China markets.
In 2019, the global Sprocket market size was US$ 383.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 463.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.
Sprocket market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sprocket market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Sprocket market is segmented into
Roller Chain Sprockets
Engineering Class Sprockets
Segment by Application, the Sprocket market is segmented into
Belt drive systems
Chain drive systems
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Sprocket market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Sprocket product introduction, recent developments, Sprocket sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Tsubaki
Martin Sprocket & Gear
SCS
Katayama
Linn Gear
SKF
Renold
Renqiu Chuangyi
G&G Manufacturing
Allied Locke
Xinghua Donghua Gear
WM Berg
Ravi Transmission
Precision Gears
ABL Products
Sit S.p.A
B&B Manufacturing
Van Zeeland
Amec
Maurey
