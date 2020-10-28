Global Exhaust Gas Purifier Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Exhaust Gas Purifier market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Exhaust Gas Purifier market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An exhaust gas purifier utilizing a catalyst is one of the conventional means for eliminating carbon monoxide, unburnt hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxides which are said to be the most harmful gases contained in the emissions of internal combustion engines.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Exhaust Gas Purifier Market

In 2019, the global Exhaust Gas Purifier market size was US$ 19140 million and it is expected to reach US$ 34550 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Exhaust Gas Purifier Scope and Market Size

Exhaust Gas Purifier market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Exhaust Gas Purifier market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Exhaust Gas Purifier market is segmented into

General Filter Type Exhaust Gas Purifier

Initiative Regeneration Type Exhaust Gas Purifier

Passive Regeneration Type Exhaust Gas Purifier

Fuel Injection Type Exhaust Gas Purifier

Microwave Regeneration Type Exhaust Gas Purifier

Segment by Application, the Exhaust Gas Purifier market is segmented into

Power Generation

Chemical

Cement & Printing

Iron and Steel

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Exhaust Gas Purifier Market Share Analysis

Exhaust Gas Purifier market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Exhaust Gas Purifier product introduction, recent developments, Exhaust Gas Purifier sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Sertronic

KBA

Hamon

Ducon

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Grasys

CECM

ANJULE

