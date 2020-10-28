Global Diamond Core Drilling Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Diamond Core Drilling market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Diamond Core Drilling market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Diamond core drilling is a high-speed, high-production method of drilling in concrete, stone, asphalt or masonry structures. It is fast, safe, quiet and does not cause impact or vibration damage to the immediate surrounding structure. Diamond core drilling minimizes spalling, eliminates fractures and doesn’t transfer vibrations to the surrounding structure. The clean, straight openings require no patching or other cosmetic repair and allow the next operation to be installed or carried out without further delay.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Diamond Core Drilling Industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 62.30% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of Diamond Core Drilling, also the leader in the whole Diamond Core Drilling.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Diamond Core Drilling Market

In 2019, the global Diamond Core Drilling market size was US$ 761 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1025.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Diamond Core Drilling Scope and Market Size

Diamond Core Drilling market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diamond Core Drilling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Diamond Core Drilling market is segmented into

Hand Type Drill

Desk Type Drill

Other Type

Segment by Application, the Diamond Core Drilling market is segmented into

Construction Industry

Renovation Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Diamond Core Drilling Market Share Analysis

Diamond Core Drilling market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Diamond Core Drilling product introduction, recent developments, Diamond Core Drilling sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Hilti

Husqvarna AB

Makita

Tyrolit

Golz

Milwaukee Electric Tool

B+Btec

Ramset

WEKA Elektrowerkzeuge

Lissmac Maschinenbau

MK Diamond

Dongcheng

Elektrowerkzeuge

Lee Yeong

BOSUN Tools

Tractive

KEN

