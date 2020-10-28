Global Diamond Core Drilling Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Diamond Core Drilling market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Diamond Core Drilling market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Diamond core drilling is a high-speed, high-production method of drilling in concrete, stone, asphalt or masonry structures. It is fast, safe, quiet and does not cause impact or vibration damage to the immediate surrounding structure. Diamond core drilling minimizes spalling, eliminates fractures and doesn’t transfer vibrations to the surrounding structure. The clean, straight openings require no patching or other cosmetic repair and allow the next operation to be installed or carried out without further delay.
First, for industry structure analysis, the Diamond Core Drilling Industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 62.30% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of Diamond Core Drilling, also the leader in the whole Diamond Core Drilling.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Diamond Core Drilling Market
In 2019, the global Diamond Core Drilling market size was US$ 761 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1025.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Diamond Core Drilling Scope and Market Size
Diamond Core Drilling market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diamond Core Drilling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Diamond Core Drilling market is segmented into
Hand Type Drill
Desk Type Drill
Other Type
Segment by Application, the Diamond Core Drilling market is segmented into
Construction Industry
Renovation Industry
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Diamond Core Drilling Market Share Analysis
Diamond Core Drilling market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Diamond Core Drilling product introduction, recent developments, Diamond Core Drilling sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Hilti
Husqvarna AB
Makita
Tyrolit
Golz
Milwaukee Electric Tool
B+Btec
Ramset
WEKA Elektrowerkzeuge
Lissmac Maschinenbau
MK Diamond
Dongcheng
Elektrowerkzeuge
Lee Yeong
BOSUN Tools
Tractive
KEN
