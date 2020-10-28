Global Emergency Mobile Substation Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Emergency Mobile Substation market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Emergency Mobile Substation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Mobile Substation is a completely self-contained trailer mounted substation consists of transformer, cooling equipment, high voltage switchgear and low voltage switchgear along with metering, protection relaying devices, AC and DC auxiliary power supply, surge protection, and cable connecting arrangement. The major engineering objective is to design and build a mobile Delta Star substation to meet all customer requirements and still provide ease of installation and operation after being transported to the site. A Delta Star mobile substation can be put into service within hours.

Emergency Mobile Substation’s applications range from power supply during emergency or planned outages, to events, moving loads, and the integration of distributed or renewable generation.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Emergency Mobile Substation Market

In 2019, the global Emergency Mobile Substation market size was US$ 654.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1057.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Emergency Mobile Substation Scope and Market Size

Emergency Mobile Substation market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Emergency Mobile Substation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Emergency Mobile Substation market is segmented into

HV Mobile Substation

LV/MV Mobile Substation

Segment by Application, the Emergency Mobile Substation market is segmented into

Energy

Infrastructure

Industrial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Emergency Mobile Substation Market Share Analysis

Emergency Mobile Substation market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Emergency Mobile Substation product introduction, recent developments, Emergency Mobile Substation sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ABB

Delta Star

Siemens

Matelec

Jacobsen Elektro

WEG

Efacec

CG

EKOS Group

GE

AZZ

Meidensha Corporation

EATON

Tgood

Tadeo Czerweny S.A.

VRT

Aktif Group

Powell Industries

Ampcontrol Pty Ltd.

Elgin Power Solutions

