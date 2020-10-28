Global Optical Distribution Frame Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Optical Distribution Frame market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Optical Distribution Frame market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An optical distribution frame (ODF) is a frame used to provide cable interconnections between communication facilities, which can integrate fiber splicing, fiber termination, fiber optic adapters & connectors and cable connections together in a single unit. It can also work as a protective device to protect fiber optic connections from damage. The basic functions of ODFs provided by today’s vendors are almost the same. However, they come into different shapes and specifications.
From the view of type, wall mount ODF is the most popular type, which account for nearly 45% of the whole market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Optical Distribution Frame Market
In 2019, the global Optical Distribution Frame market size was US$ 1262.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1159.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -1.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Optical Distribution Frame Scope and Market Size
Optical Distribution Frame market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Optical Distribution Frame market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Optical Distribution Frame market is segmented into
Wall Mount ODF
Floor Mount ODF
Rack Mount ODF
Segment by Application, the Optical Distribution Frame market is segmented into
Residence
Office Building
Base Station
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Optical Distribution Frame Market Share Analysis
Optical Distribution Frame market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Optical Distribution Frame product introduction, recent developments, Optical Distribution Frame sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Hua Wei
3M Telecommunications
Huber + Suhner
CommScope
SHKE Communication Tech Co.
Kamax Optic Communication co.
Telecom Bridge Co.
Zhejiang Chaoqian Communication Equipment Co.
Metros Communication Company
OPTOKON
Amwaj Telecommunication Mfg
FiberNet
Fycoo Electronics Technology Limited
Summit Telecom
Cheerwe Telecom Corporation
Kinsom
