Global Optical Distribution Frame Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Optical Distribution Frame market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Optical Distribution Frame market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An optical distribution frame (ODF) is a frame used to provide cable interconnections between communication facilities, which can integrate fiber splicing, fiber termination, fiber optic adapters & connectors and cable connections together in a single unit. It can also work as a protective device to protect fiber optic connections from damage. The basic functions of ODFs provided by today’s vendors are almost the same. However, they come into different shapes and specifications.

From the view of type, wall mount ODF is the most popular type, which account for nearly 45% of the whole market.

In 2019, the global Optical Distribution Frame market size was US$ 1262.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1159.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -1.2% during 2021-2026.

Optical Distribution Frame market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Optical Distribution Frame market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Optical Distribution Frame market is segmented into

Wall Mount ODF

Floor Mount ODF

Rack Mount ODF

Segment by Application, the Optical Distribution Frame market is segmented into

Residence

Office Building

Base Station

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Optical Distribution Frame market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Optical Distribution Frame product introduction, recent developments, Optical Distribution Frame sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Hua Wei

3M Telecommunications

Huber + Suhner

CommScope

SHKE Communication Tech Co.

Kamax Optic Communication co.

Telecom Bridge Co.

Zhejiang Chaoqian Communication Equipment Co.

Metros Communication Company

OPTOKON

Amwaj Telecommunication Mfg

FiberNet

Fycoo Electronics Technology Limited

Summit Telecom

Cheerwe Telecom Corporation

Kinsom

