Global Electric Submersible Pump Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESP) are one of the most reliable and efficient ways to lift fluids to the surface, both oil and water. As the name suggests, it is submerged into the reservoir fluids and pushes the fluid to the surface. The ESP pumps can be designed to handle fluids of up to 60,000 b/d and cover various well conditions and production profiles, and generally a low cost solution for high volumes of lifting.

Submersible pump to fundamentally eliminate the phenomenon of air resistance, the use of positive pressure push the principle of a fundamental solution to the high-temperature environment, high-lift, long-range conditions, pipeline pump, volumetric pumps, vane pumps and other negative work principle of the electric pump cannot solve the problem (such as less oil, not even the drawbacks of oil).

North America and China, is the main production base of Electric Submersible Pump, key manufacturers: Schlumberger, Borets, General Electric, Baker Hughes, etc. The Sales of Electric Submersible Pump was 22962 units in 2015, of which 47.83% is produced in USA and Russia.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Submersible Pump Market

In 2019, the global Electric Submersible Pump market size was US$ 2566.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4483 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Submersible Pump Scope and Market Size

Electric Submersible Pump market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Submersible Pump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electric Submersible Pump market is segmented into

Low Temperature ESP

High Temperature ESP

Segment by Application, the Electric Submersible Pump market is segmented into

Onshore

Offshore

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electric Submersible Pump Market Share Analysis

Electric Submersible Pump market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Submersible Pump product introduction, recent developments, Electric Submersible Pump sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Schlumberger

Borets Company

General Electric

GE(Baker Hughes)

Halliburton

Canadian Advanced ESP

Lvpai

Lishen Pump

Shengli Pump

