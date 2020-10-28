Global Drying Curing Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Drying Curing Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Drying Curing Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Drying Curing Equipment is a mechanical device that utilizes thermal energy to reduce the moisture content of a material, for drying an object. Dryer by heating the material in the wet (usually refers to moisture or other volatile liquid components) vaporized to escape, to obtain a specified moisture content of solid materials.
This report mainly concentrates on Curing Dryers, such as UV Curing Dryers, IR Curing Dryers, etc., which can be used in graphic arts industry, automotive industry and for other industrial applications.
Globally, the Drying Curing Equipment industry market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Drying Curing Equipment is relatively much more mature than some high-tech equipment. But some enterprises are still well-known for the wonderful performance of their Drying Curing Equipment and related services. At the same time, some countries such as Germany, UK and USA are remarkable in the global Drying Curing Equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of Drying Curing Equipment.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Drying Curing Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Drying Curing Equipment market size was US$ 532 million and it is expected to reach US$ 638 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Drying Curing Equipment Scope and Market Size
Drying Curing Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drying Curing Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Drying Curing Equipment market is segmented into
UV Drying Curing Equipment
IR Drying Curing Equipment
Others
Segment by Application, the Drying Curing Equipment market is segmented into
Printing Industry
Building Materials Industry
Manufacturing Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Drying Curing Equipment Market Share Analysis
Drying Curing Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Drying Curing Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Drying Curing Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
IST METZ
Heraeus
GEW
Phoseon
Lumen Dynamics
Miltec
Nordson
AMS
Kyocera
Panasonic
