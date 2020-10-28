Global Commercial Water Purifiers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Commercial Water Purifiers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Commercial Water Purifiers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Water purifier, as the name means, is tool or equipment used for the purification of drinking water.

In general, water ‘purifiers’ can apply to any type of water filtration system including active carbon filters, UV Ultraviolet filtration systems, carbon-filtered water pitchers, faucet-installed carbon filters, water distillers, reverse osmosis systems, chemically-treated and municipal chlorinating water processes. In this report, we will mainly analyze household water purifiers for providing clean and safe drinking water.

In 2019, the global Commercial Water Purifiers market size was US$ 5067 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7157 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Commercial Water Purifiers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Water Purifiers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Commercial Water Purifiers market is segmented into

Activated Carbon

UV Technology

Chemical Based

Reverse Osmosis

Others

Segment by Application, the Commercial Water Purifiers market is segmented into

Restaurant

Hostel

Offices

Other Public Places

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Commercial Water Purifiers Market Share Analysis

Commercial Water Purifiers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Commercial Water Purifiers product introduction, recent developments, Commercial Water Purifiers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

3M Purification Inc.

Omnipure

Osmio Solutions Ltd.

OptiPure

Selecto

WaterCare Ltd.

Pentair Inc. (Everpure)

Canature

Brita GmbH

Best Water Technology

Fairey (Doulton)

Midea

Ozner

Litree

Qinyuan Group. Co., Ltd

