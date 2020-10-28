Global SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) circuit breaker uses contacts surrounded by sulfur hexafluoride gas to quench the arc. They are most often used for transmission-level voltages and may be incorporated into compact gas-insulated switchgear.

First, for industry structure analysis, the SF6 gas circuit breaker industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 89.56% of the revenue market in 2015.

In 2019, the global SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker market size was US$ 2400.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3773 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2026.

SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker market is segmented into

Below 40.5 KV

40.5 KV-252 KV

Above 252 KV

Segment by Application, the SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker market is segmented into

Electric Power Transmission

Electric Power Distribution

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker Market Share Analysis

SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker product introduction, recent developments, SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens

Hitachi

China XD Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Henan Pinggao Electric

Toshiba

Hyosung Corporation

ABB

TKPE

Crompton Greaves

Actom

Chint Group

Koncar Electrical Industry

Schneider Electric

