Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) is a materials processing technique in which high pressure is applied to metal powder in a sealed elastomer container shaped for the application.

North America is projected to account for the largest share of the hot cold isostatic pressing (CIP) equipment market by 2023. The largest share of this region is attributed to the increase in demand for CIP-processed products in various industries, including precision manufacturing, aerospace & defense, and automotive.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market

The global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Scope and Segment

Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nikkiso

Kobe Steel

EPSI

Bodycote

Kennametal

ABRA Fluid

Arconic

American Isostatic Presses (AIP)

Shanxi Golden Kaiyuan

Fluitron

Sandvik Powder Solutions

Hasmak

Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Dry bag pressing

Wet bag pressing

Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & defense

Medical

Energy & power

Electronics & semiconductor

Precision machine manufacturing

Research & development

Transportation & logistics

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Share Analysis

