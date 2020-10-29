Global Multi-Pole Lighting Contactors Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Multi-Pole Lighting Contactors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Multi-Pole Lighting Contactors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A contactor is an electrically-controlled switch used for switching an electrical power circuit. Lighting contactors can be used to control a variety of lighting loads.
Europe is expected to hold the largest market share in 2018, and Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market from 2018 to 2023. Factors such as increasing demand for smart controls in lighting systems and rising adoption of energy-efficient lighting systems are driving the lighting contactor market in the European region.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ABB
Siemens
Acuity
Legrand
Rockwell Automation
Schnieder Electric
Eaton
Ripley Lighting Controls
Sprecher Schuh
Federal Electric
Hager
NSI Industries
Multi-Pole Lighting Contactors Breakdown Data by Type
Mechanically Held
Electrically Held
Multi-Pole Lighting Contactors Breakdown Data by Application
Commercial
Industrial
Smart Residential Complexes
Municipal
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Multi-Pole Lighting Contactors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Multi-Pole Lighting Contactors market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Multi-Pole Lighting Contactors Market Share Analysis
