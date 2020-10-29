Global Airport Full Body Scanner Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Airport Full Body Scanner market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Airport Full Body Scanner market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Full body scanners are one of the effective components in the security screening domain. Full body scanners are devices which primarily detect suspicious objects on a person’s body for during security or surveillance checks. Full body scanners are primarily deployed across areas under high security vigilance and high strategic importance, such as VVIP residences, defense headquarters, airports and others. Full body scanners enable the operators/invigilators to see the alternate-wavelength image of the person’s body that helps in the detection of suspicious items hidden under the attire or prosthetics. Unlike metal detectors, full body scanners also detect non-metal objects, such as non-metallic bombing equipment and surgically implanted bombs.

On the basis of technology, the millimeter wave scanner segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate among other technologies.

The global Airport Full Body Scanner market size is projected to reach US$ 86 million by 2026, from US$ 82 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8%% during 2021-2026.

L3

Smiths Detection

Rapisscan

Adani system

A S&E

Braun

Westminster

ODSecurity

CST

Xscann Technologies

X-ray Scanner

Millimeter Wave Scanner

Commercial Service Airports

Cargo Service Airports

Reliever Airports

General Aviation Airports

The key regions covered in the Airport Full Body Scanner market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

