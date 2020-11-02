Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Autonomous Farm Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Autonomous Farm Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Autonomous Farm Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 67030 million by 2026, from US$ 61970 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5%% during 2021-2026.
Autonomous Farm Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Autonomous Farm Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
John Deere
CNH Global NV
Deutz Fahr & Same (SDF Group)
AGCO Corporation
Iseki & Co.
Yanmar Co. Ltd.
Kubota Corporation
Claas KGaA GmbH
Bobcat (a Doosan company)
Other Key Player
Autonomous Farm Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Fully Autonomous
Partially Autonomous
Autonomous Farm Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Agriculture
Horticulture
Animal husbandry
Forestry
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Autonomous Farm Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Autonomous Farm Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
