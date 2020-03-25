In this report, XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast of the global infant formula market between 2017 and 2027. The current study reveals the market trends and market dynamics in all seven regions that are expected to positively affect the current market environment and future scenario of the infant formula market over the forecast period.

Get sample copy of this Report: https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/392

Chapter 01 – Global Economic Outlook

The report commences with the global economic outlook that depicts the world GDP in the key countries and trade penetration of various distribution channels in these countries. The effect of these parameters on the infant formula market is analyzed.

Chapter 02 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the infant formula market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment and the recommendations on the global infant formula market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the infant formula market in this chapter. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, to help readers understand the scope of the report on the infant formula market.

Chapter 03 – Global Infant Formula Market Overview

The associated industry assessment of the infant formula market is carried out in this section. It therefore includes analyses on market trends, market dynamics, trade analysis, and supply and value chain. A consumer’s perception on infant formula is explained in the sections dedicated to segments consumer survey analysis and social media sentiment analysis of this chapter. The chapter also includes price point assessment by raw material, the average price of various raw materials that go into infant formula in different regions across the globe, and forecast till 2026. Factors influencing the prices of the infant formula are also explained in this section.

Chapter 04 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis and Forecast 2014-2026

This chapter explains how the infant formula market will grow across the globe in various segments. Based on product, the infant formula market is segmented into starting milk formula, follow-on milk formula, toddler’s milk formula, and special milk formula. Based on distribution channel, the Infant formula market is segmented into specialty outlets, supermarket, online stores, pharmacy stores and others. Based on region, the infant formula market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Middle East & Africa, and Japan.

Chapter 05 – North America Infant Formula Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2026

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth exhibited by the North America infant formula market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find information on regional trends, regulations, and growth exhibited by the market across various end-use segments and countries in North America.

Chapter 06 – Latin America Infant Formula Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2026

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America Infant Formula market. This chapter also includes forecasts on the growth prospects of the infant formula market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 07 – Western Europe Infant Formula Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2026

Information on the factors driving growth of the infant formula market in various countries such as Germany, the U.K, Italy, France, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic and the Rest of Western Europe is included in this chapter.

Chapter 08 – Eastern Europe Infant Formula Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2026

Information on factors boosting the infant formula market in various countries such as Russia, Poland and the Rest of Eastern Europe is included in this chapter.

Chapter 09 – APEJ Infant Formula Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2026

Greater China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of APEJ are the leading countries in the APEJ infant formula market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the factors encouraging growth in the APEJ infant formula market during the period 2019 – 2026.

Chapter 10 – Japan Infant Formula Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2026

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the factors propelling growth in the East Asia infant formula market. Readers can also find information on the Japan infant formula market trends, regulations, and growth.

Chapter 11 – The Middle East and Africa Infant Formula Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2026

This chapter provides information about the growth trajectory of the infant formula market across the MEA, including GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2026.

Chapter 12 – Competitive Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the infant formula market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio. Also, readers can find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the infant formula market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players profiled in this report are Nestlé S.A., Groupe Danone, Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson Nutrition, The Kraft Heinz Company, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd, Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co. Ltd., Synutra International, Inc., Pfizer Inc. and FrieslandCampina, and many others.

Chapter 13 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Infant formula market report.

Get Discount on this Report: https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/392

Chapter 14 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to reach various conclusions and derive important qualitative and quantitative insights into the infant formula market.