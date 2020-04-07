XploreMR, in its report titled “DDI Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028”, offers detailed insights and in-depth research on the global DDI market for a 10-year forecast period, i.e. from 2018 to 2028. The report covers important factors driving the growth of the global DDI market, untapped opportunities for solution and service providers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics in the global DDI market and other insights across various key segments. As per the findings of the DDI market study and perspectives of industry participants, the global DDI market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2018 and 2028, in terms of value

XploreMR’ report on DDI market carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as component, application, deployment type, organization size, vertical and region. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on competition positioning, market updates, market potential, current trends, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the DDI market.

The DDI (DNS, DHCP and IPAM) market, as considered under the scope of the research study, includes the market sizing of only DDI based software and services and does not include the market sizing of DDI hardware.

Each section of the report is structured to facilitate the readers to develop a thorough understanding of the behaviour or dynamics of the DDI market. The report begins with the DDI market definitions, followed by DDI market trends, global DDI market analysis, DDI market background, global DDI market analysis by respective segments, regional market analysis and competition landscape section. Each section of the report covers quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the DDI market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants in the global DDI market through dedicated interviews.

Global DDI Market Segmentation

To understand and assess opportunities in the global DDI market, we have divided the report into six sections based on market segmentation as below:

By Component By Application By Deployment Type By Organization Size By Vertical By Region Solutions

Services

Managed and Support Services

Professional and Training Services Network Automation

Virtualization and Cloud

Data Center Transformation

Network Security On-Premise

Cloud Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Information (Telecommunication & IT)

Finance & Insurance

Public Administration

Health Care and Social Assistance

Educational Services

Retail Trade

Manufacturing North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The market value for all segments has been taken in US$ Mn in the global DDI market. The global DDI market values represented in these sections have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at the regional level. DDI market information, along with key facts and insights, covers various unique analysis frameworks, such as attractiveness analysis and absolute $ opportunity analysis for each of the segment.

The subsequent section of the report presents a summarised view of the global DDI market based on seven prominent regions with market numbers represented for key countries considered in the study. The section discusses growth potential, regional market position, market attractiveness and trends for each of these regions. The DDI market analysis section covers regional trends and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y trends, market share analysis, incremental $ opportunity assessment and market attractiveness.

Above mentioned sections gauge the contemporary market scenario and growth prospects in the global DDI market while the forecast presented in the sections assess the market size in terms of value only.

Another crucial feature included in XploreMR’s comprehensive report is the analysis of all key segments in the DDI market and regional adoption, along with revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute $ opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve in the DDI market.

In the last section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorised on the basis of solution and service providers in the value chain, their presence in the DDI market and key differentiating strategies and factors. The primary category of providers covered in the report include DDI solution and service providers, distributors and end-users.

The report provides detailed market share analysis of the DDI market on the basis of tier structure. Detailed profiles of manufacturers have also been included within the scope of the report to evaluate strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global DDI market.