The CDSS market is witnessing growth and expected to register a CAGR of 21.5% CAGR in the coming years. The software finds application in drug dosing support, clinical guideline, clinical reminder, drug–drug interaction, and drug allergy alert. During 2012–2015, the software was used the most for drug allergy alert applications. Many drugs are known to trigger allergic reactions in some patients, or if they are consumed with some other drugs. These drug-induced allergic reactions may prove to be fatal, and, therefore, drugs should be prescribed with utmost care.

CDSS solutions not only help in studying possible drug–drug interactions, but also help in identifying the type of interaction that may initiate an unwanted immune response in the body. Majority of the electronic medical records (EMR) and computerized physician order entry (CPOE) systems have data related to a patient’s allergies. The database has all the information regarding the medication and allergies stored, which generates an alert if a potential drug interaction is detected. These CDSS systems are gaining popularity among healthcare service providers due to their high success rate and immediate query response.

The clinical decision support system market is advancing due to the rising popularity of the software in healthcare facilities due to its advanced applications, including drug reminders, double-checking medication administration properties, and drug allergy alerts. They help in reducing the chances of adverse effects of drugs and medication errors, thereby improving the quality of healthcare services provided to patients at a reduced healthcare cost. In home healthcare settings, the medication management system is integrated with the CDSS, and simplifies the task for caregivers by correctly calculating the dosage and administration of medication. At times, patients are unable to remember their entire medication regimen and end up missing a dose. In such scenarios, the CDSS-integrated smartphone-based self-management systems enabled with real-time medication monitoring technology issues reminders to patients to timely consume the required dose of medicine.

In developed countries, mainly of Europe and North America, majority of the hospitals and other healthcare facilities are equipped with HIT including the CDSS software. In emerging economies of Latin America, Asia, and Africa, the deployment of the software is still in the nascent form. With the improving economy of these regions, the healthcare sectors are booming with the construction of more hospitals and pharmacies, which are deploying the CDSS software for providing better healthcare facilities to the residents.

