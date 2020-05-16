Global Solenoid Valve Market to Register Growth in Incremental Opportunity During the Forecast Period 2015 – 2021

INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Solenoid valve is a device which uses a solenoid to control valve activation. In solenoid valve, electric current is passed through a solenoid. Solenoid valves are considered as electromechanically operated valve used for controlling liquid or gas flow. Solenoid valves are most commonly used in fluidics as a control elements. They perform the various task such as release, shut-off, mix or distribute fluids. Solenoid offers various advantages such as high reliability, fast and safe switching, extended service life, compact design and low control power.

Solenoid valve market is evolving continuously and expected to witness significant growth during the period of forecast. Constant evolution in solenoid valve market leads to the development of new technologies. Factors which are driving the growth of global solenoid valve market are increasing applications of solenoid valves into various industrial sectors, lower price of a valve and lower power consumption. Furthermore, development of new solenoid valves such as micro-miniature valves customized valves and pinch valves encourages the growth of global solenoid valve market. On the other hand, solenoid valve market growth is affected by few common problems associated with solenoid valves. Power failure, uneven pressure, wrong voltage may affect the functioning of solenoid valve because of which solenoid valves may not open, erratic valve sounds while opening and closing of valve and coil problems in solenoid valves are some of the common issues associated with solenoid valves.

Global solenoid valve market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the global solenoid valve market can be segmented into two port valves, three-port valves, and four-port valves.

Solenoid valves are commonly used in fluid power pneumatic and hydraulic system to control fluid power motors or large industrial valves. Solenoid valves are also used in automatic irrigation sprinkle system. Furthermore, washing machine and dishwashers use solenoid valves to control the flow of water into the machine. On the basis of application, the global solenoid valve market can be segmented into various industries such as chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, automobile industry, agriculture industry, food & beverages industry and others. Out of all these applications, the chemical industry is expected to dominate global solenoid valve market during the period of forecast.

On the basis of region, the solenoid valve market can be segmented into seven regions which includes, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East & Africa region. Further, the market is sub-segmented as per the major countries of each region in order to provide better regional analysis of the solenoid valve market. North America and Western Europe region expected to cover a major share of global solenoid valve market during the forecast period.

Key players are global solenoid valve market are ASCO Valve, Inc., Danfoss A/S, CKD Corporation, Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG, SMC Corporation of America, IMI plc Company, GSR Ventiltechnik GmbH & Co. KG, ODE s.r.l., KANEKO SANGYO Co., Ltd, CEME S.p.A., TAKASAGO ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Parker Hannifin Corp. and Ningbo mailing pneumatic co., Ltd. among others. Market players are focusing more on the development of new technologies which can provide improved features and better performance. Market players are focusing more on providing industry-specific products in order to capture more market. Global solenoid valve market is also witnessing trend of development of new solenoid valves such as customized valves, pinch valves, and micro-miniature valves. These developments are expected to fuel the overall growth of the global solenoid valve market during the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as type, application, and region

