AI in Healthcare Market Competitive Insights to 2030 NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens Healthcare|CAGR 51%

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is estimated to be over US$ 3.2 Billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~51 % from 2019 to 2030.

The comprehensive analysis on the ‘AI in Healthcare Market’ offer deep insights on the crucial aspects on key driving factors, challenges for the industry players, restraining factors, ongoing industry trends, and opportunities. Avail the report from Market industry report and gain information on the trending factors that helps the business and strategy planners to plan ideal policies for their businesses and gain prominent position over the coming years. Industry players can also modify their existing policies and plan new policies according to the changing market scenario.

Besides artificial intelligence, robotics is also playing a major role and is now an essential component of the healthcare eco-system. Artificial intelligence comes with several advantages to healthcare apart from just improving patients’ treatments. Another benefit of AI is that it helps the patients to stay healthy so that they need not visit the doctor or require very less visits.

Major Key Players:

NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM, Google, Micron Technology, Inc., Medtronic, and Microsoft among others.

AI in Healthcare Market Segmentation:

AI in Healthcare Market by offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

AI in Healthcare Market by Technology :

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

AI in Healthcare Market by Application:

Inpatient Care & Hospital Management

Medical Imaging

Diagnostics

Patient Data

Risk Analysis

Virtual Assistant

AI in Healthcare Market End User:

Patients

Hospitals & Providers

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology Companies

Key Findings In AI in Healthcare Market Report:

-To break down and inspect the worldwide AI in Healthcare status and future figure including, creation, income, utilization, recorded and conjecture.

– To introduce the key AI in Healthcare makers, creation, income, piece of the pie, SWOT examination and improvement designs in next barely any years.

– To section the breakdown information by areas, type, producers and applications.

– To break down the worldwide and key areas advertise potential and preferred position, opportunity and challenge, restrictions and dangers.

– To distinguish noteworthy patterns, drivers, impact factors in worldwide and districts.

– To deliberately investigate each submarket regarding singular development pattern and their commitment to the market.

– To break down serious advancements, for example, developments, understandings, new item dispatches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Content

1 Introduction of AI in Healthcare Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology of Market Industry Reports

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 AI in Healthcare Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 AI in Healthcare Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview

6 AI in Healthcare Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview

7 AI in Healthcare Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview

8 AI in Healthcare Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia –Pacific

8.4 Rest of world

