Global Vertigo Treatment Market By Type (Peripheral Vertigo, Central Vertigo), Treatment Type (Medication, Surgery), Drugs (Corticosteroids, Antibiotics, Vestibular Suppressants and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Vertigo Treatment Market research report highlights the key opportunities in the market and influencing factors that help businesses gain a competitive edge. The report is a great resource that offers current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Pharmaceutical industry to 2026. Additionally, this market research report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. While preparing this Vertigo Treatment Market report, every aspect is carefully handled that embraces public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, and high data protection services.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global vertigo treatment market are Sensorion, Auris Medical, Casper Pharma, Indicus Pharma, Mylan N.V., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Epic Pharma, LLC, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novartis AG, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Vintage Labs, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, LUPIN, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc and others.

Market Analysis:

Global vertigo treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat risk associated with hyperoxaluria and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Market Definition:

Vertigo is a balance disorder characterized by sense of rotation or spinning experienced even when someone is perfectly still. The attacks of vertigo can last from a few seconds to hours. It cause by many factors such as problem with inner ears, ear infections, head injuries, Meniere’s disease, motion sickness and anxiety.

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of vertigo worldwide is propelling the growth of this market

Increase in cases of sports-related head injury is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Patent expiration of branded drugs and introduction of generic drugs can expect to shortfall for growth of this market

Segmentation:

By Type

Peripheral Vertigo

Central Vertigo

By Treatment

Medication Over-the-counter Drugs Prescription Drugs

Surgery Canal Plugging Surgery



By Drugs

Corticosteroids Methylprednisolone

Antibiotics Amoxicillin

Vestibular Suppressants Meclizine

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Auris Medical has initiated TRAVERS phase 2 trial of AM-125 (Intranasal betahistine), a H1 agonist and H3 histamine receptors antagonist for the treatment of acute vertigo. If trial successful, it will significantly change the treatment landscape for patients as well as physician throughout the world.

In June 2019, Sensorion secured fund of USD 21.4 million for developing first-in-class drugs treating hearing loss and severe vertigo. This funding aims to speed the development of an exciting new class of therapeutics to treat patients suffering from hearing loss and severe vertigo.

Competitive Analysis:

Global vertigo treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global vertigo treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

