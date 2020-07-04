Telemedicine Market will touch a new level in upcoming year with top key players like Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, AMD Global Telemedicine, American Well, BioTelemetry, Blue Sky Telehealth, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Eagle Telemedicine

Telemedicine serves as a provision for various remote clinical services, which incur with the help of real-time, two-way communication between the patient and the healthcare provider. This involves the application of a variety of electronic, audio, and visual means. Increasing adoption of electronic health record (EHR)/ electronic medical record (EMR) is a major driver for telemedicine market growth during the forecast period.

The global Telemedicine market is expected to expand at a CAGR of +16% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The report, titled Global Telemedicine Market defines and briefs readers about its products, applications, and specifications. The research lists key companies operating in the global market and also highlights the key changing trends adopted by the companies to maintain their dominance. By using SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis tools, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of key companies are all mentioned in the report.

Top Key Vendors in Market:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, AMD Global Telemedicine, American Well, BioTelemetry, Blue Sky Telehealth, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Eagle Telemedicine, Honeywell International Inc, InSight, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, OBS Medical, SOC Telemed, Specialist Telemed, Teladoc

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Telemedicine market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

Geographically, this report is equipped with detail study of all the major geographic regions around the globe. The regions which are considered for the study are, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Production, consumption, market share, revenue in terms of USD, market growth of Telemedicine market in these particular region is mentioned in detail for the forecast period.

