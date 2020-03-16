Automotive control cables are made by twisting a number of stainless steel wires, of standard wire gauge with different diameter. The number of stainless steel wires, product type of cable and its size used in automotive control cables differs according to the vehicle type and its application. The different types of automotive control cables are used in the wires of the brakes, clutch, accelerator, audio system, engine and so on. Stainless steel wires are twisted in the twisting machine and cut and made into the required length.

One end of the automotive control cable is butted and dipped in molten zinc to avoid opening up of the ends and at the other end of the cable is fitted with a zinc stopper of required size or design and is fixed by a process known as die- casting. Automotive control cables enable the driver to control the various vehicle functions from his seat.

Automotive Control Cables Market: Drivers & Restraints

The most prominent driving factor for the global automotive control cables market is that it has a very wide replacement market owing to the replacement of various automotive control cables in two-wheelers, three-wheelers and other vehicles. Automotive control cables have a huge market of automobiles to cater to worldwide. The manufacturing units of automotive control cables are being set up across major cities as they require nominal capital investments that too for plant and machinery.

Automotive Control Cables Market: Segmentation

The global automotive control cables market is classified on the basis of product type, application, end use and region.

Based on product type, the global automotive Control Cables market is segmented into the following:

Sun Roof System

Key Interior Cable

Clutch Cable

Shift Lock Cable

Bonnet Opener Cable

Kick Down Cable

Transmission Shift Cable

Window Regulator

Parking Brake Cable

Trunk Opener Cable

Fuel-Lid Opener Cable

Based on application, the global automotive control cables market is segmented into the following:

Engine control

Starter and power generation

Lamp control

Transmission control

Security

Cabin environment control

Body control

Audio

Based on end use, the global automotive control cables market is segmented into the following:

Two-wheeler

Three-wheeler

Four-wheeler

Aircraft

Others

Automotive Control Cables Market: Overview

The global automotive control cables market is a mature one and currently the machines, equipment and raw materials used for manufacturing of automotive control cables are easily available globally. Auto control cables are one of the fastest growing spares used in two and three wheeler vehicles and have a very potential replacement market. Automotive control cables are commonly used at most servicing stations and hence all product type segments are expected to register steady growth rates during the forecast period.

Automotive Control Cables Market: Region wise Overview

Geographically, global automotive Control Cables market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA). Every country has laid down their own quality control standards for automotive control cables and hence the dynamics of the automotive control cables market change. In APEJ, South Korea, India and China are major markets for automobiles and have a substantial share in the global automotive control cables market. Western Europe being an established market for automotive control cables and having the presence of significant manufacturers globally, the region is projected to register steady growth rates during the forecast period.

Automotive Control Cables Market: Key Players

The key research institutes in global automotive control cables market are

ACEY ENGINEERING PVT LTD

PREMIER AUTO CABLES

Kalpa Industries

Cable Manufacturing & Assembly Co.

CHAMPION CABLES

DURA Automotive Systems LLC

Metalcaucho S.L.

Miracle Cables Private Limited

Metex Group

