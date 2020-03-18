The global paints & coatings industry continues to face regulatory restrictions due to VOC emissions. This accelerates the mass shift of manufacturers and end users towards powder coatings, thereby indicating a strong growth outlook for the powder polyester resin market in the near future. Given the compatibility of powder polyester resins in numerous hybrid applications as well as in the production of pure polyester powder coatings, the market registered revenues in excess of US$ 2 Billion in 2018. During 2019 – 2029, the global powder polyester resin market value is set to expand at a healthy CAGR.

Key Takeaways – Powder Polyester Resins Study

TGIC (Triylicidyl Isocyanurate)-based coating systems employ TGIC cross linkers in the production of polyester powder coatings. However, with numerous studies stating their toxicity, the product is largely regulated and limited use is permitted in the countries of Europe and Oceania.

The development of TGIC-free coating systems has further led to technological advancements in the market, and these systems are estimated to account for a significant market share, expanding at a rapid pace.

East Asia, alone, is estimated to account for nearly half of the consumption due to the high concentration of powder coating manufacturers. The region is also noted to be one of the key producers of powder polyester resins.

Powder polyester coatings are known to exhibit excellent durability and weather resistance. These are also widely known to showcase enhanced UV resistance as compared to other coating types. Characteristics like these make polyester coatings optimum for outdoor applications.

The average capacity utilization rate has remained relatively low in the powder polyester resins marketplace, as recently manufacturers have been aggressively engaging into capacity enhancements through expansions or acquisitions. This stems from the optimistic stance of the market participants about the future potential of the powder polyester resins market.

Who Is Winning?

The new PMR research report on the powder polyester resins market focusses on key market players, which account for a significant share in the market. The powder polyester resins market study also encompasses a global as well as regional market structure analysis. Some of the market participants identified in the global powder polyester resins market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Arkema S.A., Anhui Shenjian New Materials Co Ltd, DIC Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Marpol Private Limited, and Stepan Company, among others.

Powder Polyester Resins in Limelight

As powder polyester resins are the most widely adopted resin types in the powder coatings marketplace, these are used in the formulation of pure polyester powder coatings (TGIC and TGIC-free), polyurethanes, and in hybrid formulations such as polyester-epoxy hybrids, among others. As the market for powder coating widens, the global powder polyester resins market is also expected to witness an upsurge.

